 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Trending
TVAndMovies

This Fan Theory About "The Good Place" Has Me Shook

Spoiler for The Good Place ahead!

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Hopefully you've been watching The Good Place, because it's one of the funniest shows on TV right now.

View this post on

I also hope you've been watching because I'm about to drop some SPOILERS in here.

As we learned in the Season 1 finale, the gang is actually stuck in the Bad Place, with Michael attempting to torture them through new, experimental means.

NBC
ADVERTISEMENT

But Redditor littletoyboat has a theory that'll out-twist the twist: What if they've all actually been in the Good Place all along, and not even Michael knows it?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

The theory is that a Good Place where everything is actually perfect would be too boring, so the architects had to spice things up a little.

"The Good Place can't just be perfect, mind-blowing bliss all the time," the Reddit theory explains. "That'd get boring, and would thus inherently not be perfect. Instead, the people have to be challenged to continually learn and grow. This is as much for Michael's sake as the rest of the characters."
NBC

"The Good Place can't just be perfect, mind-blowing bliss all the time," the Reddit theory explains. "That'd get boring, and would thus inherently not be perfect. Instead, the people have to be challenged to continually learn and grow. This is as much for Michael's sake as the rest of the characters."

The theory makes sense: The real Good Place might want to help people who maybe weren't that good to improve in their afterlife.

As for Michael, perhaps the Good Place is conducting an experiment to see if demons can be rehabilitated?
NBC

As for Michael, perhaps the Good Place is conducting an experiment to see if demons can be rehabilitated?

  2. What do you think?

    Yes! This is absolutely going to be the next twist!
    No way, this theory is total bull shirt.
    I've never seen this show, I just like voting in polls.

This Fan Theory About "The Good Place" Has Me Shook

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
What do you think?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes! This is absolutely going to be the next twist!
  2.  
    vote votes
    No way, this theory is total bull shirt.
  3.  
    vote votes
    I've never seen this show, I just like voting in polls.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss