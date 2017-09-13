 back to top
TVAndMovies

How Good Is Your Disney Color Memory?

Let's put your eyes to work.

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Which is the correct color of the Beast's fancy coat?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Beast's coat was blue, not violet.

    Via Disney

  2. Which is the correct color of Woody's kerchief?

    Via Disney/Pixar
    Via Disney/Pixar
    Via Disney/Pixar
    Via Disney/Pixar
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Woody's bandana is bright red.

    Via Disney/Pixar

  3. Is Elsa's dress more blue, or more green?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Elsa's dress has some green hues to it.

    Via Disney

  4. What's the correct color of Rapunzel's eyes?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Rapunzel's eyes are green, not blue.

    Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
    Via Disney

  5. Is Mulan's outfit supposed to have red or purple in it?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's red!

    Via Disney

  7. Hey, you know Aladdin's little sash/belt thing? What color is it supposed to be?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Even though his hat is kinda reddish, his sash is brown.

    Via Disney

  8. What color is Baymax's belly plate?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a little more purple than magenta.

    Via Disney

  9. What's the correct color of Perdita's collar?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's blue!

    Via Disney

  10. Which shade of blue is the right one for Snow White's dress?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    It's a bright, saturated blue.

    Via Disney

  11. And finally, which is the correct shade of green for Mike Wakowski's skin?

    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Via Disney
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    Mike is a beautiful shade of light green.

    Via Disney

How Good Is Your Disney Color Memory?

You got less than 50% correct, so your color memory is less than perfect. That, or you haven't seen about half the movies on this list, in which case, shame on you.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Nice work! You got almost all of them right, so not only do you know your Disney movies but your color memory is very sharp.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Bravo! You got every single one of these right, so your color memory is IMPECCABLE as far as Disney characters go!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
