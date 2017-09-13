-
Which is the correct color of the Beast's fancy coat?Via DisneyVia Disney
Beast's coat was blue, not violet.
-
Which is the correct color of Woody's kerchief?Via Disney/PixarVia Disney/Pixar
Woody's bandana is bright red.
-
Is Elsa's dress more blue, or more green?Via DisneyVia Disney
Elsa's dress has some green hues to it.
-
What's the correct color of Rapunzel's eyes?Via DisneyVia Disney
Rapunzel's eyes are green, not blue.
-
Is Mulan's outfit supposed to have red or purple in it?Via DisneyVia Disney
It's red!
-
-
Hey, you know Aladdin's little sash/belt thing? What color is it supposed to be?Via DisneyVia Disney
Even though his hat is kinda reddish, his sash is brown.
-
What color is Baymax's belly plate?Via DisneyVia Disney
It's a little more purple than magenta.
-
What's the correct color of Perdita's collar?Via DisneyVia Disney
It's blue!
-
Which shade of blue is the right one for Snow White's dress?Via DisneyVia Disney
It's a bright, saturated blue.
-
And finally, which is the correct shade of green for Mike Wakowski's skin?Via DisneyVia Disney
Mike is a beautiful shade of light green.
How Good Is Your Disney Color Memory?
You got less than 50% correct, so your color memory is less than perfect. That, or you haven't seen about half the movies on this list, in which case, shame on you.
Nice work! You got almost all of them right, so not only do you know your Disney movies but your color memory is very sharp.
Bravo! You got every single one of these right, so your color memory is IMPECCABLE as far as Disney characters go!