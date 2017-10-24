 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

This "Aladdin" Fan Theory Answers So Many Questions I Have About The Cave Of Wonders

The Cave of Wonders is just a little less mysterious now.

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

So, obviously Aladdin is both one of Disney's greatest animated movies and a '90s classic.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

It's also the subject of a bunch of fan theories, including the one that claims the movie takes place in a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Disney

But a new fan theory answers a whole new set of questions, like, "Who created the Cave of Wonders?"

Like, why is there just this giant, magical tiger-cave in the desert that's filled with gold and jewels AND a magic carpet AND a genie lamp?
Disney

Like, why is there just this giant, magical tiger-cave in the desert that's filled with gold and jewels AND a magic carpet AND a genie lamp?

ADVERTISEMENT

The theory, posited by greenfingers559 on Reddit, suggests that it was the lamp's previous owner who created the cave.

The Redditor theorizes that whoever had the lamp before Aladdin wished first for unlimited wealth (wouldn't we all?) and then wished for the magic carpet in order to see the world and spend their wealth uninhibited.Then, having fulfilled those two wishes, the lamp-holder wished the Cave of Wonders into existence in order to hide the lamp.
Disney

The Redditor theorizes that whoever had the lamp before Aladdin wished first for unlimited wealth (wouldn't we all?) and then wished for the magic carpet in order to see the world and spend their wealth uninhibited.

Then, having fulfilled those two wishes, the lamp-holder wished the Cave of Wonders into existence in order to hide the lamp.

Here's where Aladdin fans started to split on the theory: Did this lamp-holder create the cave to ~welcome~ a future user, or to keep everyone out?

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

On the one hand, only the "Diamond in the Rough" could even enter the cave at all, so maybe the lamp-holder came from a similar background as Aladdin and wanted another "street rat" to inherit the lamp.

As the Redditor puts it: "So for his final wish he wanted to share his fortune with someone who deserved it. As a final wish, 'I wish that after I die all my possessions (including the lamp) be locked away until someone deserving comes along to take it, someone who otherwise would have never had a chance. A diamond in the rough.' Thus creating the cave of wonders and an eternal defender awaiting the right person to come along." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

As the Redditor puts it: "So for his final wish he wanted to share his fortune with someone who deserved it. As a final wish, 'I wish that after I die all my possessions (including the lamp) be locked away until someone deserving comes along to take it, someone who otherwise would have never had a chance. A diamond in the rough.' Thus creating the cave of wonders and an eternal defender awaiting the right person to come along."

On the other hand, the entire cave collapses if you try to grab anything other than the lamp, so maybe the lamp-holder just wanted to keep EVERYONE out.

Normally, you would assume this was the final test: The true heir to the lamp would have to forego all the treasure in order to get the lamp. But if you had to be the "Diamond in the Rough" in order to get inside at all, why punish a poor street rat who could use a little gold to buy food? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney

Normally, you would assume this was the final test: The true heir to the lamp would have to forego all the treasure in order to get the lamp. But if you had to be the "Diamond in the Rough" in order to get inside at all, why punish a poor street rat who could use a little gold to buy food?

  2. So, what do you think?

    Yes! The previous lamp-holder wanted another humble street rat to have it.
    I think the previous lamp-holder made the cave, but he didn't want ANYONE to have it.
    This is all bogus, the Cave of Wonders is just a magical cave where the lamp is kept.
    Eh, I liked The Little Mermaid better anyway.

This "Aladdin" Fan Theory Answers So Many Questions I Have About The Cave Of Wonders

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
So, what do you think?
  1.  
    vote votes
    Yes! The previous lamp-holder wanted another humble street rat to have it.
  2.  
    vote votes
    I think the previous lamp-holder made the cave, but he didn't want ANYONE to have it.
  3.  
    vote votes
    This is all bogus, the Cave of Wonders is just a magical cave where the lamp is kept.
  4.  
    vote votes
    Eh, I liked The Little Mermaid better anyway.
View Results View Results Go Back And Vote Go Back And Vote

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
ADVERTISEMENT

Connect With TVAndMovies

ADVERTISEMENT

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss