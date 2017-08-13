 go to content
You Guys, There Might Be More "Twilight" And "Hunger Games" Movies Coming Out

Panem today, Panem tomorrow, Panem forever.

Andy Golder
Andy Golder
If you're a child of the '00s, chances are you've seen the Twilight and Hunger Games movies.

Maybe you loved them. Maybe you had posters on your walls. Maybe you started taking archery lessons because of Katniss. Maybe you cried when Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart broke up IRL. Just guessing.

Well, GOOD NEWS: Lionsgate is officially on board with doing new Twilight and Hunger Games movies.

Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer revealed to Variety that the company is ready to work on new projects in both of the popular YA franchises.

"There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories," Feltheimer said.
Of course, nothing is set in stone yet, and it would depend on Stephenie Meyer and Suzanne Collins — the authors of the two series — to be on board with it.

However, Feltheimer is confident that it will happen. "If it were possible for us all to get in a room together and have exhibitors and studios and digital distributors all get in a room together, I’ve seen enough research to really believe that it’s really something that would be good for everybody,” he said. “I think that will happen." Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Don't expect an Edward/Bella reunion, though: Since the original stories are spent and the actors have moved on, we'd probably be looking at a spin-off situation.

Or, if it takes long enough to put things in motion...dare we say a reboot? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Either way, the news has fans of the two series all like:

  1. What do you think: Would new Hunger Games and Twilight movies be a good idea?

You Guys, There Might Be More "Twilight" And "Hunger Games" Movies Coming Out

What do you think: Would new Hunger Games and Twilight movies be a good idea?
