TVAndMovies

The Trailer For Spielberg's "Ready Player One" Is Here And Holy Crap The Iron Giant Is In It!

THE IRON GIANT YOU GUYS.

Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

The first trailer for Ready Player One, the movie based on the novel by Ernest Cline, made its debut today at Comic-Con.

For those who haven't read the book, the story takes place in a future where resources are low and everyone pretty much spends their time in a virtual reality game called the Oasis.

Our hero, Wade Watts, is on the hunt for a hidden easter egg in the game that—legend has it—leads to a huge fortune.

But the trailer had some surprises, even for die-hard fans of the book. Like this Iron Giant appearance!

Warner Bros.

Or what looks to be Freddy Krueger and Duke Nukem:

Warner Bros.

It looks like the movie will have a TON of pop culture references from the 80s and 90s, way more than what the book had.

Warner Bros.

Ready Player One comes out in 2018, and we are READY.

