Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

You Guys, "Four Weddings" Is Coming Back But There's Gonna Be A Savage Twist

Shit is about to get REAL on the new season of Four Weddings.

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Hey, pop quiz: What's the best wedding-themed reality show of all time? Is it Say Yes to the Dress?

TLC

NO! The CORRECT answer is Four Weddings.

TLC's Four Weddings is the greatest wedding-based reality show of all time and if you disagree, you are objectively wrong. Sorry.
TLC

TLC's Four Weddings is the greatest wedding-based reality show of all time and if you disagree, you are objectively wrong. Sorry.

Four Weddings forces four strangers to go to each others' weddings and RATE THEM on a numerical scale, and the winner gets a free honeymoon.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Some brides have perfectly nice weddings, but others have crazy themes or outrageous venues that turn out to be awful ideas and honestly it's so entertaining.

Well, BIG NEWS people, because Four Weddings is finally making a return for an all-new season. Or is it a reboot at this point?

TLC

Here's the big twist, though: The four brides competing in each episode will all KNOW EACH OTHER.

Yeah. The only thing that would've made this show more cutthroat is putting four actual friends up against each other, and that's exactly what TLC did. "Each episode will feature four brides and shine a light on their friendships with each other — judging their weddings in different categories such as venue, food, originality and dress," the network said in a statement. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Yeah. The only thing that would've made this show more cutthroat is putting four actual friends up against each other, and that's exactly what TLC did. "Each episode will feature four brides and shine a light on their friendships with each other — judging their weddings in different categories such as venue, food, originality and dress," the network said in a statement.

The show is casting now and should premiere later this year.

TLC

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss