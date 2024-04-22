  • Quiz badge

Let's See If You Can Match The AI-Generated Handbag To The Taylor Swift Album That Inspired It

'Cause we never go out of style.

Andy Golder
Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

This quiz contains 11 luxury handbags, created by AI, that are inspired by each Taylor Swift era. And before you ask, the answer is YES — Taylor Swift and TTPD are in here!

Think you’re Blondie’s biggest fan? Put your ~reputation~ to the test.
