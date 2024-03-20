People Are Sharing The "Stupidest Thing" They've Ever Said, Despite Usually Being Pretty Smart

Have you ever had one of those "brain fart" moments? You know, where you say a sentence, and as soon as you hear it leave your mouth, you're like, "That's the stupidest thing I've ever said," despite the fact that you're generally a pretty smart person?
Well, on r/AskReddit, Redditor u/Objective5550 asked, "What’s the stupidest thing you ever said that genuinely made you question your intelligence?" And let me tell you, the answers had me laughing so hard I wheezed. Here are some of the best ones:
2. "One time I said I wish I could swim in the air, and my friend said, 'You mean flying?'"
3. "I said it would be nice if we had a 'mirror app'!"
"There are mirror apps actually! I used my front-facing camera but the app closes if you leave it on too long.
The mirror apps don't close and you can zoom in. It's insanely helpful for applying eye makeup."
4. "I don’t know if this counts, because praise the Lord I did not say it aloud. The scene: Me — a college senior still living in a dorm — doing my weekly snacks and root beer run at the local Wal-Mart. The thought: 'Man, how do people with a whole family grocery shop? Like what do you do if you buy more than you can fit in your arms?' Carts. That’s what carts are for."
5. "My manager's manager asked me to ballpark the percentage of time I was spending on each of my three projects. I confidently told him: 75% on project A, 25% on project B, and 25% on project C. I heard my cubicle neighbor laughing (didn't immediately click that she was laughing at me). Manager's manager paused a moment, then in a very kind and patient voice: 'So, I'd like those numbers to add up to 100%. Can you try again?' Then it dawned on me."
"He should be impressed you're giving 125%."
—u/kingeryck
6. "'You hit me in the cervix!' I am a man. I meant sternum. Still have to shake that memory out of my head sometimes."
7. "I was on a long train trip, gazing out the window, when I said to my friend: 'I feel like every railroad crossing gate we’ve passed since I’ve been looking has been down…what are the odds?'"
"I have a PhD (not in trains)."
—u/Orioliolios
8. "'Oh look, it’s a full sun out today.'"
"I might start saying this now tbh."
—u/shkamc16
9. "Got introduced to identical twins. First thing I said was, 'Wow, how can you guys tell each other apart?'"
—u/MisterFives
"A friend once described herself and another friend as such: 'We're like twins in separate bodies!'"
—u/Mesmerotic31
10. "I asked what half of 200 was. When I was given looks of 'you’re joking right?' I quickly realized what an idiot I really was."
—u/gdpinleoeee
11. "I made a dentist appointment yesterday. They gave me a date and asked if 10:50 was a good time. I replied with, 'I'm assuming that is 10:50 a.m...'"
—u/DustOfTheSaw
14. "When I was first dating my husband he took me to a football match and said it’s played in quarters. I asked him so how many quarters are there? 🤦🏼♀️ Twenty-eight years later, I still haven’t lived it down."
15. "Me, crossing the border from Mexico to CA. Border Patrol guy: 'What is your country of origin?' Me, thinking: That's easy! Me to border guard: 'California.' Guy gave me a look for a moment, and then just said, 'Go.'"
16. "Playing table tennis with my partner and having the absolutely phenomenal brainwave of, 'Hey wouldn't it be cool if this was like a game that was way bigger with a big net and you have to like run around to get the ball and oh wait that's just tennis.'"
"The same week I was holding my daughter up in front of a low fish tank, so I was squatting down and thought, 'It would be so helpful if someone could like put something sturdy to push under you while you squat to make it more comfortable oh wait that's literally a chair.'"
—u/Lady_Ange
17. "'You're born in December? That sucks you have to wait a whole year for your birthday.'"
18. "I called my husband in a panic because I couldn’t find my phone. I actually asked him if he knew where my phone was. His answer: 'Ah..in your hand?' So yeah."
"Who among us hasn’t done this one though? I’ve used my phone’s flashlight to look for my phone."
19. "I saw some highland cows for the first time and said, 'look at those fancy sheep.'"
20. "I’m working at the copy/shipping store. Woman approaches with a massive sealed cardboard box. Me: 'Hi, so, are we faxing that tonight?' Thankfully she thought I was just making a joke but no, it was purely sleep deprivation 😭."
—u/Oenonaut
21. "I used to study Japanese, I asked the teacher how to say 'sushi' in Japanese, IN JAPANESE. 'Sushi wa nihongo de nan to iimasu ka?'"
22. "When my son took his first steps I was so excited and exclaimed to my husband, 'Look! He's walking on his back legs!'"
—u/go_eat_worms