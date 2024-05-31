19 Signs That You're In The Deep South, According To Southerners

If you've ever spent time in the southern US — especially the Deep South — you know that it's practically a whole different country compared to the northern states. So when u/iwanttheworldnow asked the AskReddit community, "How can you tell you’re entering the Deep South in the US?" people had a lot of suggestions.
Some were stereotypical, some were surprising... Here are the most-upvoted ones:
1. "A sign that says HOT Boiled Peanuts."
5. "There will be billboards for Jesus next to billboards for strip clubs."
6. "I am from New Orleans, and was [driving back there from Boston] with minimal stops. At another random rest area, I got out of the car to walk my dog, and the first person I saw gave me a nod and said, 'How’s it going?' I hadn’t been spoken to by a stranger on the street in months. It was jarring. That was how I realized I was back in the South."
—u/waterboy1321
8. "Drove down to Georgia to visit my sister; we stopped on the way, and I saw a sign in a window that said 'Fried Bologna is Back!'"
—u/MannyHec
9. "Grits are on the menu in restaurants."
10. "Suddenly Buc-ee's, Zaxby's, and Waffle House signs are everywhere, and there are 'Are you injured?' lawyer billboards every 20 feet on the highway."
—u/TakeoGaming
11. "Biscuits instead of toast with breakfast, biscuits instead of dinner rolls with supper."
12. "My grandmother (south Alabama) would write 'sweet milk' on her grocery list. This meant regular milk instead of buttermilk."
13. "When you order iced tea, nobody asks if you want sweetened or unsweetened."
15. "If you were to throw a pebble in any direction, it'll hit a church. If it bounces off, it'll hit a Waffle House."
—u/stalagit68