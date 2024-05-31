    19 Signs That You're In The Deep South, According To Southerners

    I didn't even know peanuts could be boiled.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    If you've ever spent time in the southern US — especially the Deep South — you know that it's practically a whole different country compared to the northern states. So when u/iwanttheworldnow asked the AskReddit community, "How can you tell you’re entering the Deep South in the US?" people had a lot of suggestions.

    A serene path lined with large, arching trees draped in Spanish moss, creating a natural tunnel. The article categorizes this image as Internet Finds
    Owaki / Getty Images

    Some were stereotypical, some were surprising... Here are the most-upvoted ones:

    1. "A sign that says HOT Boiled Peanuts."

    A pot of boiling peanuts with a metal ladle scooping a few peanuts out
    Birdlkportfolio / Getty Images

    —u/Unable_Scheme_3884

    2. "Every convenience store clerk wants you to have a blessed day."

    —u/Elusive_Dr_X

    3. "Yelp’s highest rated restaurant in the county is a grill/biscuit spot inside a gas station."

    —u/msb2ncsu

    "Best food you'll ever eat, half the time. The other half, well..."

    —u/Ion_bound

    4. "Waffle Houses start being at every exit."

    —u/daddytyme428

    5. "There will be billboards for Jesus next to billboards for strip clubs."

    Billboard near an &quot;Adult Video&quot; store displays an image of Jesus with the text &quot;JESUS IS WATCHING YOU&quot;
    Walter Lockwood / Getty Images

    —u/StatisticianNormal15

    6. "I am from New Orleans, and was [driving back there from Boston] with minimal stops. At another random rest area, I got out of the car to walk my dog, and the first person I saw gave me a nod and said, 'How’s it going?' I hadn’t been spoken to by a stranger on the street in months. It was jarring. That was how I realized I was back in the South."

    —u/waterboy1321

    7. "The harder people are to understand, the deeper yer' gettin!"

    —u/itzYumii

    8. "Drove down to Georgia to visit my sister; we stopped on the way, and I saw a sign in a window that said 'Fried Bologna is Back!'"

    —u/MannyHec

    9. "Grits are on the menu in restaurants."

    A close-up of a shrimp and grits dish, featuring plump shrimp, crispy bacon bits, and garnished with fresh herbs
    Lauripatterson / Getty Images

    —u/oilman300

    10. "Suddenly Buc-ee's, Zaxby's, and Waffle House signs are everywhere, and there are 'Are you injured?' lawyer billboards every 20 feet on the highway."

    —u/TakeoGaming

    11. "Biscuits instead of toast with breakfast, biscuits instead of dinner rolls with supper."

    —u/Heinz37_sauce

    12. "My grandmother (south Alabama) would write 'sweet milk' on her grocery list. This meant regular milk instead of buttermilk."

    —u/Alive_Baker_3696

    13. "When you order iced tea, nobody asks if you want sweetened or unsweetened."

    Close-up of several glasses filled with iced tea, each with a straw
    Fajrul Islam / Getty Images

    —u/AnimalFarenheit1984

    14. "You’ll hear a lot of sir and ma’am and please and thank you."

    —u/xMarked4Deathx

    15. "If you were to throw a pebble in any direction, it'll hit a church. If it bounces off, it'll hit a Waffle House."

    —u/stalagit68

    16. "Gas stations in the middle of nowhere with signs saying they'll skin the deer you just shot for you."

    —u/CautiousWrongdoer771

    17. "The fastest way to get to a location with a GPS is going down a 50-year-old two-lane with no road markings, with nothing but forest and the occasional mobile home on the side."

    —u/ThatGuyFrom720

    18. "When you tune into local radio stations and there's one talking NFL, another talking college football. And a third talking high school football. And it's March."

    —u/Adorable-Lack-3578

    And finally:

    19. "The f****** humidity."

    A man wipes sweat from his forehead with a towel, a basketball hoop is visible in the background
    Antonio Hugo Photo / Getty Images

    —u/prof_dynamite