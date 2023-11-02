    22 Signs That DEFINITELY Have A Story Behind Them

    If a picture is worth a thousand words, these ones are worth ten thousand apiece, at minimum.

    1. I can just see someone popping a delicious earplug in their mouth:

    jar of ear plugs with the sign, these are not cheese puffs
    u/yetiviper / Via reddit.com

    2. Who was doing this — and with what frequency — that this sign was warranted?

    do not give bison psychoactive substances
    u/Lokerti / Via reddit.com

    3. "Clothes" is taking me out:

    before entering kitchen please make sure you have on shoes, clothes, etc.
    u/URTheCurrentResident / Via reddit.com

    4. We all know what happened here, but none of us want to picture it:

    display toilet with the sign, sorry this is just a display
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    5. A very fed-up manager had a lot of catharsis writing this:

    long sign saying that the tiki bar is not responsible for the presence of insects in the patio
    u/Sayomi_Koneko / Via reddit.com

    6. You can't just say something like this and then NOT tell us what happened in 1415:

    you are now entering bottom wood, otherwise known as no dragon wood, no dragon related incidents since 1415
    u/ItinerantCoconut / Via reddit.com

    7. There's a very painful and messy story behind this one:

    grocery store fridge door to the milk has a sign that says, this is not an exit
    u/GryphonSK / Via reddit.com

    8. I would love to see footage of the event that led to this:

    hotel marquee says, pet friendly except raccoons, never again
    u/MJade97 / Via reddit.com

    9. I love my plates lightly toasted:

    please do not insert the plate in the toaster, bread and bagels ride solo
    u/SnooBananas6332 / Via reddit.com

    10. I gotta assume this is because of egging houses, but...what if it's not???

    under no circumstances are eggs to be sold to minors
    u/boomer_wife / Via reddit.com

    11. Any chihuahua owner knows the vibe here:

    car window note saying that there is a chihuahua inside who has heating, water, toys, and does not need to be saved
    u/LieChemical9700 / Via reddit.com

    In case you can't read it, it says:

    "WARNING! SATAN INSIDE!

    Yes, there is a chihuahua in the car. No, he doesn't want you to save him. He has a heating pad, water, his toys, and the demons which possess him to keep him company. If you try to save him, he will bite you so hard you great grandchildren will feel it. His evil will keep him warm.

    YOU HAVE BEEN WARNED!"

    12. It's you, hi, you're the cardholder, it's you:

    swipe with strip facing cardholder, you are the cardholder
    u/rainbowarriorhere / Via reddit.com

    13. I'm confused and a little frightened:

    due to extreme weather conditions we no longer carry parmesan cheese
    u/ants-are-small / Via reddit.com

    14. What a combination:

    class rules are no limp bizkit and no looking at mr. boone&#x27;s feet
    u/BlueWolf934 / Via reddit.com

    15. Indeed, why:

    all visitors from new jersey must explain why
    u/LukeFromTheNorth / Via reddit.com

    16. Ok, which one of you put a child in the bag?

    bag at the bottom of a shopping cart says do not put child in bag
    u/cbgal / Via reddit.com

    17. Somebody was a Bad Boy here:

    dogs can no longer sit on bar stools please
    u/KnoazJack / Via reddit.com

    18. I hope this is at one of those places where you're allowed to feed the giraffes, otherwise it's even weirder:

    do not feed giraffes from your mouth
    u/BAF_DaWg82 / Via reddit.com

    19. The snozzberries do not taste like snozzberries:

    please do not lick the walls
    u/FalconLynx13 / Via reddit.com

    20. Looks like someone was committing some light grave robbing:

    please do not open grave until you have contacted someone in charge of cemetery
    u/ItinerantCoconut / Via reddit.com

    21. I'm picturing a very annoyed food inspector:

    food we are requered to offer by law: chips and salsa for $200
    u/Suprflyyy / Via reddit.com

    22. And finally...I can't even begin to guess what happened in this classroom to require this sign:

    absolutely no bean dip allowed
    u/emocean04 / Via reddit.com

