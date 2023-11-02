22 Signs That DEFINITELY Have A Story Behind Them

1.
I can just see someone popping a delicious earplug in their mouth:
2.
Who was doing this — and with what frequency — that this sign was warranted?
3.
"Clothes" is taking me out:
4.
We all know what happened here, but none of us want to picture it:
5.
A very fed-up manager had a lot of catharsis writing this:
6.
You can't just say something like this and then NOT tell us what happened in 1415:
7.
There's a very painful and messy story behind this one:
8.
I would love to see footage of the event that led to this:
9.
I love my plates lightly toasted:
10.
I gotta assume this is because of egging houses, but...what if it's not???
11.
Any chihuahua owner knows the vibe here:
12.
It's you, hi, you're the cardholder, it's you:
13.
I'm confused and a little frightened:
16.
Ok, which one of you put a child in the bag?
17.
Somebody was a Bad Boy here:
18.
I hope this is at one of those places where you're allowed to feed the giraffes, otherwise it's even weirder:
19.
The snozzberries do not taste like snozzberries:
20.
Looks like someone was committing some light grave robbing:
21.
I'm picturing a very annoyed food inspector:
22.
And finally...I can't even begin to guess what happened in this classroom to require this sign: