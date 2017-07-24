This Week's "Game Of Thrones" May Have Confirmed A Big Fan Theory About Sam

Some of you might have noticed that the Citadel in Game of Thrones — where Sam is currently spending his time — has a familiar-looking chandelier.
It looks exactly like the one that's in the opening credits.
That led a lot of fans to theorize that Sam is actually the author/narrator for the events of Game of Thrones.
That theory became much more likely after this week's episode, when Archmaester Ebrose revealed something interesting:
THAT'S RIGHT Y'ALL — MAESTER SLUGHORN IS WRITING A HISTORY OF ALL THIS STUFF.
But here's the kicker: When Ebrose asks Sam about the title, Sam says that he'd prefer something "a bit more poetic."
Something like A Song of Ice and Fire, perhaps????????
This COULD mean that Sam takes over writing duties from Archmaester Ebrose, and that dry, boring history book becomes the story we're reading/watching right now.
Of course, if that's true, it could mean that Sam is embellishing things a bit, making the story more magical/sexy/gory than it actually was.
-
Do you think we're hearing Sam's version of the story?
