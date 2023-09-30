21 Photos That Made Me Laugh And Say "What The Heck" At The Same Time

Browse links
US residents can opt out of "sales" of personal data.
"Virginia is a place. Florida is a derogatory adjective."
I do not exist to be viewed, to be considered sexy, desirable, I am but a vessel for pasta, and that is valid— Little Tunny 🐌🤝🧂 (@itslittletunny) April 26, 2019
sippin on that moist— Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) September 21, 2020
Q is too high up in the alphabet. I respect it but it has no place between P and R. Should be at the end with the weirdo/goth letters— Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) March 29, 2020
Yes I’m shaming. Wanting a less common name is cool but naming your child Kitchenaid Whiskey Jones is borderline abuse.— meep (@mummabryan) August 7, 2022
Large boulder the size of a small boulder is completely blocking east-bound lane Highway 145 mm78 at Silverpick Rd. Please use caution and watch for emergency vehicles in the area. pic.twitter.com/EVMmDf0IJu— San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) January 27, 2020
Minecraft proves that abolishing child labour was a mistake. The children yearn for the mines.— Froggenþuſiaſt (@Froggenthusias1) February 7, 2022
Big mistake. Once you’ve gotten accustomed to having your paper warmed you can never really go back.— SnarkTank (@TheSnarkTank99) May 2, 2023
Nothing like a close call slip in the shower to remind you that you’re just a Jenga tower of blood.— Mike Primavera (@primawesome) April 25, 2021
My GF said "The message from Shrek is undercut because Shrek is still pretty attractive" like 20 hours ago and it only just now clicked that that is an absolutely fucking insane take— Angel of Mists and Mirrors (@ChazakielDoremi) May 18, 2023
I’m 50. All celebrity news looks like this:— Damien Owens (@OwensDamien) January 6, 2022
‘CURTAINS FOR ZOOSHA? K-SMOG AND BATBOY CAUGHT FLIPPING A GRUNT’
the villain in my bedtime stories was always the President of the Homeowner’s Association and I was sooooo confused when no one else had heard of him— Morgan Finkelstein (@momofink) September 7, 2020
Was in Paris on Friday night and a handsome French man was flirting with me and I asked him what his name was and he said (very Frenchly) “Ah you will be disappointed” and I thought what a silly thing to say and then he said “it is Kevin” and you know what? I was disappointed.— molly (@mollyEatsTofu) January 15, 2023
this is the most humiliating day of my life pic.twitter.com/jzdf9wWnFT— a beautiful woman 💕✨👄🦷 (@full_legal_name) June 9, 2021
Someone in my Norwegian class didn't know the word for cowboys so called them 'American horse pirates' and I've been laughing about it for about an hour.— so cactus so owl (@socactussoowl) November 16, 2020