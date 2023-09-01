My new favorite subreddit is r/ididnthaveeggs, where people share recipe reviews from clueless amateur chefs who make bad substitutions and generally don't follow instructions, and who then complain about their failures as if it's the recipe's fault. Let's all point and laugh at them together, shall we?
1.This person's brain just added "sau-" in front of "sage" and messed everything up:
2.This one was on a recipe for peach ice cream. I just need you to know that this person put carrots...in ice cream...and then was surprised when it wasn't very sweet:
3.This person put four cups of vinegar in a mulled wine recipe and didn't think twice about it:
4.This person actually made an entirely different dish, but at least they still "highly recommend" it:
5.Does this person know that you don't HAVE to put eggs in everything? Like...what:
6."I don't recommend using cheese in this brownie recipe" is the best way to say "WHAT IS WRONG WITH YOU" that I've ever heard:
7.I won't spoil for you the reason why this dog treat recipe got one star:
8.The Betty Crocker community moderator is hanging on by a thread here, you can tell:
9."I added a bunch of moisture, why is my cake soggy?":
10."Maybe mention that you can't make icing with mayonnaise":
11.Don't have Coke, is Pepsi ok?
12.I can't even figure out how this person got here:
13.Bless the recipe creator for being this kind and patient:
14."How dare you not consider my specific dietary needs in every single one of your recipes! One star!":
15."Sometimes one just has to acknowledge that a banana isn't an egg" is the most profound thing I've ever heard:
16."I burnt these through my own neglect. One star.":
17.Funny thing about taking all the leavening out of a cake...it will, in fact, make it dense and rubbery:
18.MAYBE YOU SHOULDN'T GIVE A ONE-STAR REVIEW IF EVERYONE ELSE LIKED THEM, JUST A THOUGHT:
19.You keep using the word "exactly" here:
20.Yeah, generally when you don't include flour while baking, you end up with salty or sugary eggs:
21."Something is missing." Yeah, I wonder what it could be:
22.And finally, here's a commenter who knew exactly how to make fun of all these other ones: