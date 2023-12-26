Skip To Content
18 People Who Really Could've Done A Sliiiiiiightly Better Job

Sure, these people messed up, but at least we get to laugh at them about it.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

1. Whaaaaat kind of tree?

&quot;XXX Tree for Sale&quot;
u/DireWlf / Via reddit.com

2. I feel like there had to be a better way to phrase this:

&quot;1st Inter-Course Competition&quot;
u/uibbowala / Via reddit.com

3. This person ordered a "rum and Coke" on their flight, but ya know, those engines are loud and make it hard to hear:

Ramen and Coke
u/meco64 / Via reddit.com

4. Listen, as an American, I don't know much about Canadian money. But I do know that "Canada" isn't spelled "Cadaua":

A 20 bill that says &quot;Cadaua&quot;
u/killywayx / Via reddit.com

5. Nine hundred of them!

A pen that says, &quot;Please use uploaded logo&quot;
u/Clear-Eagle2537 / Via reddit.com

6. I'm about 99% positive that is not a star of David:

A cake with a pentagram over the menora
u/BellaRojoSoliel / Via reddit.com

7. This is what happens when you have two different Avatar projects, people:

An &quot;Avatar&quot; shirt with the wrong characters on it
u/My_Redditor_Username / Via reddit.com

8. Whoever installed the camera isn't great at reading instructions:

A camera with a plastic film still on it
u/schmungeon_schmaster / Via reddit.com

9. Ah yes, the five vowels...A, E, H, O, U, and sometimes Y:

A sign with the alphabet and the wrong vowels pointed out in a separate color
u/MrNinchat / Via reddit.com

10. To be fair, you don't need to make the cake decorator do your translation for you:

&quot;Happy Birthday in Spanish&quot;
u/madhatton / Via reddit.com

11. Real swimming action!

&quot;Real swimming action!&quot;
u/JasiTranquil234 / Via reddit.com

12. Wait, but — you just...never mind:

A taped sign saying, &quot;Please do not put tape on the walls!&quot;
u/iL0gan54 / Via reddit.com

13. "Hey, what does the Norwegian flag look like?" "I dunno, just throw something in there":

BBC News report that has the wrong flag for Norway
u/Graylorde / Via reddit.com

14. An important lesson was learned here... If your sign is low to the ground, you gotta stay alert for vandals:

A sign saying, &quot;Tit World Coming Soon&quot;
u/JMK_4530 / Via reddit.com

15. It's been a while since I've looked at a map, but I'm pretty sure that's not how South America is connected:

A map on the floor of a building, with South America upside down
u/timetravel50 / Via reddit.com

16. This is made worse because it looks like the little cartoon chef planned this as a prank:

Salt and pepper shakers that both say &quot;Pepper&quot;
u/CDTED / Via reddit.com

17. "Installed the pencil sharpener, boss":

a pencil sharpener that&#x27;s placed so it can&#x27;t even be used
u/evermore_blue / Via reddit.com

18. And finally...good lord:

&quot;Bscape Enyone Aan Can Have&quot;
u/Da-Stan / Via reddit.com

H/T: r/onejob