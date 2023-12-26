18 People Who Really Could've Done A Sliiiiiiightly Better Job

1.
Whaaaaat kind of tree?
2.
I feel like there had to be a better way to phrase this:
3.
This person ordered a "rum and Coke" on their flight, but ya know, those engines are loud and make it hard to hear:
4.
Listen, as an American, I don't know much about Canadian money. But I do know that "Canada" isn't spelled "Cadaua":
6.
I'm about 99% positive that is not a star of David:
7.
This is what happens when you have two different Avatar projects, people:
8.
Whoever installed the camera isn't great at reading instructions:
9.
Ah yes, the five vowels...A, E, H, O, U, and sometimes Y:
10.
To be fair, you don't need to make the cake decorator do your translation for you:
11.
Real swimming action!
12.
Wait, but — you just...never mind:
13.
"Hey, what does the Norwegian flag look like?" "I dunno, just throw something in there":
14.
An important lesson was learned here... If your sign is low to the ground, you gotta stay alert for vandals:
15.
It's been a while since I've looked at a map, but I'm pretty sure that's not how South America is connected:
16.
This is made worse because it looks like the little cartoon chef planned this as a prank:
17.
"Installed the pencil sharpener, boss":
18.
And finally...good lord: