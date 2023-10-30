Trending badgeTrendingInternet Finds·Posted 15 hours ago17 Halloween Decorations That Are Spectacular, Hilarious, Or A Bit Of BothThere's decorating for Halloween, and then there's whatever these people did.by Andy GolderBuzzFeed Staff FacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. This house has a murderous chainsaw clown that actually jumps toward you and thrashes around when you walk by: u/toninhoC21 / Via reddit.com 2. This house somehow made a Max from Stranger Things that truly looks like she's floating in mid-air: u/INS0MNI5 / Via reddit.com 3. This decoration is basically a soul-sucking dementor come to life: u/hrithikbadass / Via reddit.com 4. And speaking of Harry Potter...poor Cedric: u/TheBroox / Via reddit.com 5. This little projection trick probably made some of the neighbors panic: u/helmortart / Via reddit.com 6. This one isn't very complicated, but I'd say it's still testing your neighbors' boundaries: u/throwawaybeauty777 / Via reddit.com 7. Same with this one: u/WhatsRightWhatsLeft / Via reddit.com 8. This one's simple, yet effective. I would absolutely poop my pants if I looked down and saw this:Halloween decorations! 🎃 👻 pic.twitter.com/WLhgWPP1po— ShockG♈️ (@shockg523) October 2, 2023 Twitter: @shockg523 9. This house has an entire scene featuring a pirate ship and a kraken: u/amish_novelty / Via reddit.com 10. You need a riding lawnmower for this one, but it's great when it comes together: u/Minifig81 / Via reddit.com 11. This one's a perfect example of taking advantage of your house's architecture: u/penlowe / Via reddit.com 12. Here's an army of ring-wraiths for the LOTR fans out there: u/Stickybeebae / Via reddit.com 13. There's some kind of NASA-related skeleton pun here, but I doubt anyone would find it humerus anyway: u/mobilesuit_Builder / Via reddit.com 14. Remember little Carl in the early days of The Walking Dead? u/deleted / Via reddit.com 15. This house has a whole synchronized light show (eat your heart out, Christmas): u/Iridiumstuffs / Via reddit.com 16. This house put together a whole old-west skeleton town: u/eagarcia1001 / Via reddit.com 17. And finally...just a reminder that sometimes you don't need to go over the top: u/SplungerPlunger / Via reddit.com Dear David, based on the viral ghost story, is now in theaters and on digital. Watch it now!