16 People Who Got On A Soapbox, Cleared Their Throat, And Said Something Completely Incorrect

1.
Greg Abbott, governor of Texas, took one look at this "Liam Nissan" Twitter account and decided it was the actual Liam Neeson, Oscar-nominated actor:
2.
Here's a person who didn't consider the fact that maybe people just weren't diagnosed back then:
3.
I get that the whole United Kingdom thing is confusing sometimes, but Wales is indeed a country:
4.
I'm just a boy, standing in front of the internet, begging everyone to please stop getting health advice from social media:
5.
Funny how a discussion about Lost can reveal how "lost" this person is when it comes to reproductive health:
6.
Before you call someone a dunce, check and see if the screenshot you posted directly contradicts what you're saying:
7.
Also, before you call someone a dunce, check your math:
9.
Attractiveness is subjective, as proven by the MANY people out there who would definitely think Andre the Giant is hotter than Brad Pitt:
10.
Ah yes, football tournaments, the most official of all continental divides:
11.
The thing that gets me here is that it seems like maybe they were thinking of Madagascar, which is STILL in Africa:
12.
Literally no one had heard of Norse mythology before God of War, duh:
13.
By "literally all of my knowledge," they mean "literally none of my knowledge":
14.
This person resurrected a thread nearly a year later just to be wrong:
15.
Does...does this person not believe in space? The quotation marks are concerning:
16.
And finally, here's a good ol' entry into the "man not understanding how women's bodies work" category: