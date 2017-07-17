People Have Feelings About Daenerys' Moment In The "Game Of Thrones" Premiere

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link So if you watched the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, then you saw Daenerys' mostly silent scene at the end of the episode. Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On email Share On email Share On link Share On link Share This Link HBO Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin If you didn't watch it, then WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE, THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD?! Well, Dany only had to speak three words to get fans excited about her homecoming. Emma 🖤👑 @ViolentTddyBear Daenerys said literally 3 words and I'm already shook. GO AND TAKE WHATS YOURS BABY! #GameOfThrones 02:08 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite There was that moment where she tore down that tacky-ass Baratheon banner hanging in HER halls. Reina Valentine @ReinaVCosplay #ThronesYall #GoTS7 Daenerys tearing down the Baratheon banner at Dragonstone: 02:00 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Some people couldn't help but notice some similarities in Dragonstone's decor. View this post on But mostly, people were like "DANY, DO NOT TOUCH THE TABLE." View this post on YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED ON THAT TABLE. Sarah Dillon @sarahjessdillon Watching Daenerys return to Dragonstone was really touching & powerful. Except for the fact that Stannis & Melisandre had sex on that table. 02:56 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite GET THE LEMON PLEDGE, GIRL. Persephone @ASamantha Y'all might wanna pledge off the war council table last time we saw it stannis was fuckin melisandre on it 02:01 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite WASH YOUR HANDS. Jimbo @OfficialOlJimbo Dany running her hands on the table stannis and melisandre fucked on and I'm like 02:45 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Welcome back though. Kenz @kenzotweetswhat Okay Dany. Let's play baby girl. #gameofthrones #thronesyall 02:04 AM - 17 Jul 2017 Reply Retweet Favorite Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On stumbleupon Share On stumbleupon Share On linkedin Share On linkedin Share On reddit Share On reddit Share On googleplus Share On googleplus Share On link Share On link News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now! View Comments