Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World
TVAndMovies

People Have Feelings About Daenerys' Moment In The "Game Of Thrones" Premiere

"GO AND TAKE WHAT'S YOURS, BABY."

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

So if you watched the Season 7 premiere of Game of Thrones, then you saw Daenerys' mostly silent scene at the end of the episode.

If you didn't watch it, then WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE, THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD?!
HBO

If you didn't watch it, then WHAT ARE YOU DOING HERE, THERE ARE SPOILERS AHEAD?!

Well, Dany only had to speak three words to get fans excited about her homecoming.

Daenerys said literally 3 words and I'm already shook. GO AND TAKE WHATS YOURS BABY! #GameOfThrones
Emma 🖤👑 @ViolentTddyBear

Daenerys said literally 3 words and I'm already shook. GO AND TAKE WHATS YOURS BABY! #GameOfThrones

Reply Retweet Favorite

There was that moment where she tore down that tacky-ass Baratheon banner hanging in HER halls.

#ThronesYall #GoTS7 Daenerys tearing down the Baratheon banner at Dragonstone:
Reina Valentine @ReinaVCosplay

#ThronesYall #GoTS7 Daenerys tearing down the Baratheon banner at Dragonstone:

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people couldn't help but notice some similarities in Dragonstone's decor.

View this post on

But mostly, people were like "DANY, DO NOT TOUCH THE TABLE."

View this post on

YOU DO NOT WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED ON THAT TABLE.

Watching Daenerys return to Dragonstone was really touching &amp; powerful. Except for the fact that Stannis &amp; Melisandre had sex on that table.
Sarah Dillon @sarahjessdillon

Watching Daenerys return to Dragonstone was really touching &amp; powerful. Except for the fact that Stannis &amp; Melisandre had sex on that table.

Reply Retweet Favorite

GET THE LEMON PLEDGE, GIRL.

Y'all might wanna pledge off the war council table last time we saw it stannis was fuckin melisandre on it
Persephone @ASamantha

Y'all might wanna pledge off the war council table last time we saw it stannis was fuckin melisandre on it

Reply Retweet Favorite

WASH YOUR HANDS.

Dany running her hands on the table stannis and melisandre fucked on and I'm like
Jimbo @OfficialOlJimbo

Dany running her hands on the table stannis and melisandre fucked on and I'm like

Reply Retweet Favorite

Welcome back though.

Okay Dany. Let's play baby girl. #gameofthrones #thronesyall
Kenz @kenzotweetswhat

Okay Dany. Let's play baby girl. #gameofthrones #thronesyall

Reply Retweet Favorite

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies