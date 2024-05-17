Have you ever had one of those moments when—days, weeks, or perhaps years later—you look back on a conversation and think, "Wait a minute, they were hitting on me!"
Like, maybe you were at your crush's apartment, and she said she was going to take a shower, and then asked if you needed to shower too. And you were like, "Nah, I showered this morning," and then she looked disappointed. And then later you were like, "Ohhh, she wanted me to shower WITH her!"
Or maybe you were talking to a guy, and he mentioned he was single — like, conspicuously. Several times. And you were just like, "Cool, me too!" And then you went about your day until it hit you later that night what he was hinting at.
Or maybe someone who you thought was wayyyy out of your league straight-up asked you out...and you responded by laughing, because you thought they were joking.
Or heck, maybe YOU were the one doing the flirting, and the person you were hitting on was so hilariously oblivious that you remember it to this day!
Whatever your story of romantic obliviousness is, we want to hear it! Tell us your tale in the comments below, or use this anonymous form. The best, funniest responses may be used in a future BuzzFeed Community post or video!