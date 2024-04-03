  • Viral badge

"Gen Z Gets Pinterest Tattoos": These Tattoo Artists Are Revealing The Tattoos That Each Generation Gets Allllll The Time

Honestly, thank you to the tattoo artists at Axiom Tattoo for this important information.

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

I've never gotten a tattoo, mainly because I suffer from terrible indecision about what tattoo I should get. What if I pick something too ~trendy~ and it's the same tattoo everyone else has? Or — god forbid — what if I pick something CRINGE?

Close-up of tattoo procedure on skin
Pedro Arquero / Getty Images

Luckily, the tattoo artists at Axiom Tattoo in San Diego are helping us all out. In a series of TikToks, the artists reveal the most common tattoo designs and trends for each generation.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

For millennials, apparently dreamcatcher tattoos are very common, especially on the hip.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com, Dragonvanish / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And when millennials get a ribcage tattoo, they tend to get it on the side of the ribcage, under the arm (while Gen Z tends to get it more on the front, under the pecs/breasts).

Person&#x27;s ribs with a tattoo featuring Chinese characters
Giulia Fiori Photography / Getty Images

Another popular millennial choice: watercolor tattoos, with splotches of color that blend together.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com, Davit85 / Getty Images

Commenters (rightfully) noted that Harry Potter tattoos — especially the Deathly Hallows symbol — are very much a millennial tattoo trend.

Screenshot of a social media comment by Kate Robertson stating &quot;Harry Potter tattoos gotta be a millennial thing.&quot;
Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

And the tattoo parlor agrees that infinity symbols are also suuuuuuper millennial.

Comment about infinity symbols being popular with millennials, with a tattoo studio agreeing
Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

For Gen X, apparently owl tattoos are very popular.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

A feather tattoo might also be a giveaway that you're Gen X.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com, Maskot / Getty Images/Maskot

Gen X'ers also supposedly get a lot of tribal tattoos, or Chinese character tattoos.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

Commenters jumped in and added their own observations, including lots of cartoon characters...

Reply to a post listing a mix of cartoon characters and animals, includes a laughing emoji
Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

...And of course dolphins, specifically on the ankle.

Comment by Lauren about OG Gen X&#x27;ers having dolphins on their ankle
Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

As for Gen Z, the current trends are sparkles, kinda like the ones on the right below:

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com, Tetiana Musiyaka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

And apparently "angel numbers" are a big thing right now.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

Gen Z also loves bows and lockets.

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com, M-e-l / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Other Gen Z tattoo trends mentioned by the artists include postage stamps, heart-shaped cybersigilism designs, and — very specifically — Haku, the dragon from Spirited Away. And according to the comments, they nailed it:

Screenshot of social media comments sharing images of personal tattoos with emoji reactions
Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

Now, you might be in a different generation and have one of these tattoos, but remember these wise words from one of the Axiom Tattoo artists:

Axiom Tattoo / Via tiktok.com

So, are you feeling called out right now? Are there any trends that they missed? Let us know in the comments!