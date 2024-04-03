I've never gotten a tattoo, mainly because I suffer from terrible indecision about what tattoo I should get. What if I pick something too ~trendy~ and it's the same tattoo everyone else has? Or — god forbid — what if I pick something CRINGE?
Luckily, the tattoo artists at Axiom Tattoo in San Diego are helping us all out. In a series of TikToks, the artists reveal the most common tattoo designs and trends for each generation.
For millennials, apparently dreamcatcher tattoos are very common, especially on the hip.
And when millennials get a ribcage tattoo, they tend to get it on the side of the ribcage, under the arm (while Gen Z tends to get it more on the front, under the pecs/breasts).
Another popular millennial choice: watercolor tattoos, with splotches of color that blend together.
Commenters (rightfully) noted that Harry Potter tattoos — especially the Deathly Hallows symbol — are very much a millennial tattoo trend.
And the tattoo parlor agrees that infinity symbols are also suuuuuuper millennial.
For Gen X, apparently owl tattoos are very popular.
A feather tattoo might also be a giveaway that you're Gen X.
Gen X'ers also supposedly get a lot of tribal tattoos, or Chinese character tattoos.
Commenters jumped in and added their own observations, including lots of cartoon characters...
...And of course dolphins, specifically on the ankle.
As for Gen Z, the current trends are sparkles, kinda like the ones on the right below:
Other Gen Z tattoo trends mentioned by the artists include postage stamps, heart-shaped cybersigilism designs, and — very specifically — Haku, the dragon from Spirited Away. And according to the comments, they nailed it:
Now, you might be in a different generation and have one of these tattoos, but remember these wise words from one of the Axiom Tattoo artists:
So, are you feeling called out right now? Are there any trends that they missed? Let us know in the comments!