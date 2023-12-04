This year was jam-packed with mind-boggling photos with confusing perspective, as shared on the r/confusingperspective subreddit. Here are the top photos that people shared this year!
1.Either this cat poked its head out from a mirrored closet, or it's a mythical disembodied floating head that can answer any three questions you ask of it. I'm betting on the former:
2.Help, this display is making my brain hurt:
3.Somehow this guy is standing close enough to this wall to jackhammer it, but is also standing like 15 feet away. I do not understand:
4.Proof that gnomes are real and that they work in construction:
5.I'm jealous of this guy's magnificent head of hair:
6.NBD, just a floating rock:
7.This bike is not missing a tire. The tire is there. It's just very, very, VERY muddy:
8.You're gonna see a lot of cats in this post. That's because cats defy the laws of physics. This one can levitate:
9.This one can create portals:
10.And this one just has a very long shadow:
11.This photo is a listing for a refrigerator. Can you see the fridge? Because it took me, like, 10 minutes:
12.Just a general note for anyone who needs it. If you have glass doors, make sure they aren't reflecting your living room fireplace, or you might have a heart attack every time you walk into the room:
13.This one's just a lesson in watching where you place the box handle:
14.Somebody please make sure Anubis, Lord of the Dead doesn't miss his stop:
15.Trying to decide between "dashing through the toe" and "baby it's toes outside," let me know which one you prefer:
16.Never seen a cat eat an entire pole before:
17.*Angelic choir sounds*:
18.OH MY GOD WHAT HAPPENED TO— Ah. I see. Never mind:
19.This one's an art project that's ~supposed~ to be confusing, but it still makes my brain all twisty:
20.Is the chair on the floor? Is it on the wall? Is it on the wallfloor? The floorwall? The flall? Help:
21.And finally, one more cat for good measure. This one is gigantic and about to stomp on some cars: