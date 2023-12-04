Skip To Content
21 Of The Most Mind-Boggling Photos Of 2023

Maybe try tilting your head a little, then you'll "see it."

by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

This year was jam-packed with mind-boggling photos with confusing perspective, as shared on the r/confusingperspective subreddit. Here are the top photos that people shared this year!

1. Either this cat poked its head out from a mirrored closet, or it's a mythical disembodied floating head that can answer any three questions you ask of it. I'm betting on the former:

looks like a cat&#x27;s head is floating with no body
u/sylvermyst / Via reddit.com

2. Help, this display is making my brain hurt:

blurry photo of mugs
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

3. Somehow this guy is standing close enough to this wall to jackhammer it, but is also standing like 15 feet away. I do not understand:

u/Green_078 / Via reddit.com

4. Proof that gnomes are real and that they work in construction:

perception makes it look like tiny men are on top of a fence
tiktok.com / Via reddit.com

5. I'm jealous of this guy's magnificent head of hair:

tree in the background looks like it&#x27;s someon&#x27;s hair
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

6. NBD, just a floating rock:

u/Same_Ad_1273 / Via reddit.com

7. This bike is not missing a tire. The tire is there. It's just very, very, VERY muddy:

muddy tire blends into the ground
u/No_Spring_8534 / Via reddit.com

8. You're gonna see a lot of cats in this post. That's because cats defy the laws of physics. This one can levitate:

u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

9. This one can create portals:

one cat has it&#x27;s head hidden and the second cat has it&#x27;s body hidden
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

10. And this one just has a very long shadow:

u/deleted / Via reddit.com

11. This photo is a listing for a refrigerator. Can you see the fridge? Because it took me, like, 10 minutes:

the fridge is a mirror
u/thisshitisrealrandom / Via reddit.com

12. Just a general note for anyone who needs it. If you have glass doors, make sure they aren't reflecting your living room fireplace, or you might have a heart attack every time you walk into the room:

looks like the kitchen is on fire
u/souly97 / Via reddit.com

13. This one's just a lesson in watching where you place the box handle:

box of a trashcan looks like a the person has a dick sticking out
u/stickmannfires / Via reddit.com

14. Somebody please make sure Anubis, Lord of the Dead doesn't miss his stop:

looks like a person has a dog&#x27;s head attached to their body
u/World-Tight / Via reddit.com

15. Trying to decide between "dashing through the toe" and "baby it's toes outside," let me know which one you prefer:

ornament looks like a severed toe
u/sonal1988 / Via reddit.com

16. Never seen a cat eat an entire pole before:

u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

17. *Angelic choir sounds*:

looks like a cat is in the clouds
u/Agitated_Ad_1095 / Via reddit.com

18. OH MY GOD WHAT HAPPENED TO— Ah. I see. Never mind:

dog and a log on the ground so it looks like the dog&#x27;s body was cut off
u/EndersGame_Reviewer / Via reddit.com

19. This one's an art project that's ~supposed~ to be confusing, but it still makes my brain all twisty:

people laying on the floor to make it looks like their on a buidling
u/Entire_Visit_7327 / Via reddit.com

20. Is the chair on the floor? Is it on the wall? Is it on the wallfloor? The floorwall? The flall? Help:

u/EvaRaw666 / Via reddit.com

21. And finally, one more cat for good measure. This one is gigantic and about to stomp on some cars:

u/OdinZam / Via reddit.com