You might remember last year, when McDonald's released their Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, which everyone was calling an "adult Happy Meal." It was a big hit, and the toys sold out VERY quickly.
Well, McDonald's is at it again this year with a brand-new box! This time, the collab is with DJ, artist, and streetwear influencer Kerwin Frost.
Each Kerwin Frost Box will include a collectible toy based on the classic "McNugget Buddies" toys that any 1980s or '90s kid will recognize. Like with the Cactus Plant Flea Market toys, there's a modern twist on the collectibles inspired by the artist. In this case, each McNugget Buddy is inspired by Frost's youth, growing up in Harlem. This one is modeled after Kerwin himself:
This one is named BRRRick:
Here's Darla:
Don Bernice:
Uptown Moe:
And finally, Waffutu. Much like the original McNugget Buddies, the outfits for these will be mix-and-match:
You can see how the new toys play off of the old-school McNugget Buddies from the '90s, which always popped up around Halloween:
And '80s kids will remember the very first set of them from 1988, in which the Buddies were less "Halloween monster" and more "nuggets with jobs":
These meals — which offer fries, a drink, and a choice between a 10-piece nuggets or a Big Mac — will be available at McDonald's starting Dec. 11, and if it's anything like last year's collab, the toys might sell out quickly!
If you miss out on a toy, you can also buy themed merch on Kerwin Frost's website, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Harlem Arts Alliance.