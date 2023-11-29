Each Kerwin Frost Box will include a collectible toy based on the classic "McNugget Buddies" toys that any 1980s or '90s kid will recognize. Like with the Cactus Plant Flea Market toys, there's a modern twist on the collectibles inspired by the artist. In this case, each McNugget Buddy is inspired by Frost's youth, growing up in Harlem. This one is modeled after Kerwin himself: