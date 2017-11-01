The New "Star Wars" Poster Has Fans Worried About Rey And Mark Hamill Isn't Helping

 back to top
Last month, the poster for The Last Jedi was revealed, and people had a lot of questions.

Check out the brand new poster for Star Wars: #TheLastJedi and watch the trailer tonight.

Namely, fans were nervous since Luke Skywalker is in the "Vader position" on the poster, looming over the rest of the characters threateningly.

Lucasfilm

Mark Hamill took the opportunity to start tweeting tantalizing theories for his fans to sweat over.

Foreshadowing? Red Herring? Dummy Head? Hamill Head? 54 Days left 2 Troll 'til #TheLastJedi answers all your questi… https://t.co/yR04jxcVpi

Now, with the release of this latest international poster, Hamill is trolling us all once again.

Hey you Dark Side theorists: Look who's looming at the back of the poster now! Another clue for you all...… https://t.co/gWrjaFAkd1

Yep, there's Rey in the top position, definitely looking like she's going to be at least a little tempted by the Dark Side.

Cue the "I've got a bad feeling about this."
Disney/Lucasfilm

Cue the "I've got a bad feeling about this."

THANKS FOR WORRYING US, MARK.

  2. What do you think? Foreshadowing or just a graphic design choice?

What do you think? Foreshadowing or just a graphic design choice?
