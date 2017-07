Jason Merritt / Getty / HBO

Williams asked Headey if that moment was when she liked her character the least. "No! I thought that was great," Headey replied. "The High Sparrow was yet another man who came along and was like, 'I’m going to manipulate you.' So I think her revenge… Well, I was like, 'Yes! F*** you!' And she took out Margaery Tyrell and her low-cut blouse. Bye, perky tits."