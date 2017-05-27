Sections

TVAndMovies

If You're A Student Taking Finals, Read This "13 Reasons Why" Star's Instagram

"Please remember you're worth more than a mark."

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Some of you out there might be students who are going through finals week right now, which means you probably feel like this:

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Fox

If so, Katherine Langford (aka Hannah Baker from Thirteen Reasons Why) has a message for you.

Netflix

Langford posted a photo of a write-up she got back in high school with a heartfelt message to all the students out there:

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
@katherinelangford / Via instagram.com

"Shout out to everyone doing exams at the moment," Langford wrote on Instagram. "I know there may be a heap of pressure right now, so just a friendly reminder that your marks DO NOT define you. Yes, education is important. And yes, you want to do your best. But at the end of the day, your well-being is the most important thing and there are a million pathways to get you where you want to go."

After the show's focus on mental health issues (and the backlash that went with it), Langford has been using her Instagram to send positive and helpful messages to fans who might need guidance.

"If you're feeling the weight of expectation—whether it be from your parents, your school, your teachers, or even yourself—please remember you're worth more than a mark, and there's a big future ahead waiting for you," Langford wrote. "Good luck, and take care of yourselves — you got this!"
@katherinelangford / Via instagram.com

"If you're feeling the weight of expectation—whether it be from your parents, your school, your teachers, or even yourself—please remember you're worth more than a mark, and there's a big future ahead waiting for you," Langford wrote.

"Good luck, and take care of yourselves — you got this!"

Thanks, Hannah Baker!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Netflix

