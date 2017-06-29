Sections

I Have One Nagging Question About The "Wonder Woman" Movie

How in the heck do Amazons age??????

So the Wonder Woman movie was a fucking triumph and it's practically a perfect superhero flick.

DC / Warner Bros.

But after seeing it and thinking back on Diana's upbringing on Themyscira, I have one major question...

How old is Diana?

DC / Warner Bros.

Remember how Hippolyta told us that story about Zeus mortally wounding Ares and dying in the process?

DC / Warner Bros. / Aaron Sims Creative

Hippolyta mentioned that General Antiope was there, which means she and the other Amazons her age were around not long after mankind was created, right?

DC / Warner Bros.

So they're thousands of years old at least.

Since Zeus is Diana's father, Diana must have been born not long after that fight, considering that Zeus died in the struggle.

Alex Bailey

So either Diana takes thousands of years to grow up, which means she's training that entire time, which explains why she's such a badass.

DC / Warner Bros.

Or, as Redditor Afalstein theorizes, maybe Amazons mature through their physical training.

DC / Warner Bros.

For what it's worth, director Patty Jenkins puts Diana's age at about 800 years.

DC / Warner Bros.

  1. So, what do you think? How old is Diana at this point?

    DC / Warner Bros.
    800 sounds about right
    She has to be older than 800
    She has to be younger than 800
    You've put way too much thought into a fictional character, you dweeb

