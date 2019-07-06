127+ Marvel Heroes Have Been In The Avengers, I'll Be Impressed If You Can Name 15

Hey, you know the Avengers? You know, Earth's Greatest Defenders. Did you know that there have been at least 127 superheroes in the group throughout various Marvel comic books?

Honestly, if you can type more than 15 Avengers in the quiz below, I'll be really impressed.

THE RULES:

1. This does not include honorary members or some of the off-shoot teams (Dark Avengers, Great Lakes Avengers, etc.).

2. Generally, just type the superhero name and not the "alter ego" name. Some more famous figures will also accept the alter ego name.

3. Typing in one superhero name will automatically give you points for every person who used that name in cases where more than one hero took up the mantle.

4. Naturally, I probably missed a bunch of people because comic books are crazy. Yell at me in the comments and I'll try to add them.