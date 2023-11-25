17 Very Funny Christmas Fails (Or Wins, Depending On How You Look At It)

1.
This person, who spent some quality time in the stocking section:
This person, who found a simple way to say "Noel":
This person, who found the perfect anagram for Christmas:
This person, who made a set of "Christmas angles" after their dad made a typo on their box of Christmas angels:
This person, who figured out they could save some effort and not have to inflate every decoration:
The person who either bought or made the greatest tree topper EVER:
This person, who seamlessly transitioned from Halloween to Christmas:
This person, who pulled a terrible, horrible (but pretty funny) prank on their kids, who were hoping for a Nintendo Switch:
The person who programmed this very relatable sign:
This person, who took an ugly Christmas sweater to a new level with an amazing scarf:
The person who put together a very Griswold lawn scene:
This person, who is losing the war against their cats:
The person who made sure to include the Ewoks in the manger scene, as is tradition:
And this person, who made sure not to forget the traditional DeLorean:
The person who found a way to be festive, even though they didn't have as many lights as their neighbor:
This person, who found that chocolate bells instead of Hershey's Kisses make for very convincing "boob cookies":
And finally, this restaurant worker who did the best with what they had: