Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

    17 Very Funny Christmas Fails (Or Wins, Depending On How You Look At It)

    'Tis the season to be a weirdo.

    Andy Golder
    by Andy Golder

    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This person, who spent some quality time in the stocking section:

    &quot;Welcome to Boner Land&quot; spelled in Christmas stockings
    u/SkunkApe425 / Via reddit.com

    2. This person, who found a simple way to say "Noel":

    &quot;No L&quot;
    u/where_is_my_monkey / Via reddit.com

    3. This person, who found the perfect anagram for Christmas:

    &quot;Mr Thic Ass&quot;
    u/shesagdb / Via reddit.com

    4. This person, who made a set of "Christmas angles" after their dad made a typo on their box of Christmas angels:

    Christmas angles
    u/Thepolomarcos / Via reddit.com

    5. This person, who figured out they could save some effort and not have to inflate every decoration:

    Deflated decorations on a person&#x27;s lawn
    u/PleaseEndMeFam / Via reddit.com

    6. The person who either bought or made the greatest tree topper EVER:

    A Christmas tree topper
    u/check_your_attitude / Via reddit.com

    7. This person, who seamlessly transitioned from Halloween to Christmas:

    Side-by-side of a skeleton with and without a Santa hat
    u/savage_irony / Via reddit.com

    8. This person, who pulled a terrible, horrible (but pretty funny) prank on their kids, who were hoping for a Nintendo Switch:

    A Nintendo light switch
    u/danthoms / Via reddit.com

    9. The person who programmed this very relatable sign:

    &quot;Visiting in-laws? Slow down. Get there late.&quot;
    u/gretchennnmarie / Via reddit.com

    10. This person, who took an ugly Christmas sweater to a new level with an amazing scarf:

    A CVS Pharmacy receipt scarf
    u/richy923 / Via reddit.com

    11. The person who put together a very Griswold lawn scene:

    A lawn decorated like &quot;Christmas Vacation&quot;
    u/JET_ONE / Via reddit.com

    12. This person, who is losing the war against their cats:

    Shelves and bins blocking a Christmas tree from view
    u/trowelsoverdesks / Via reddit.com

    13. The person who made sure to include the Ewoks in the manger scene, as is tradition:

    Star Wars decorations
    u/nucl3arBomb / Via reddit.com

    14. And this person, who made sure not to forget the traditional DeLorean:

    A &quot;Back to the Future&quot; manger scene
    u/8urfiat / Via reddit.com

    15. The person who found a way to be festive, even though they didn't have as many lights as their neighbor:

    Yards decorated for Christmas
    u/ImBrokeEveryWed / Via reddit.com

    16. This person, who found that chocolate bells instead of Hershey's Kisses make for very convincing "boob cookies":

    Boob cookies
    u/2olley / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this restaurant worker who did the best with what they had:

    A Santa hat on the wall
    u/BeardoCan / Via reddit.com