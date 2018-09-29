 back to top
TVAndMovies

"Game Of Thrones" Will Leave Sets Up So Fans Can Visit IRL Westeros

Wanna go to Winterfell?

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

With Game of Thrones choosing so many beautiful spots to represent Westeros, it's no surprise that many fans take tours to visit GoT set locations IRL.

HBO / Jenna Guillaume / BuzzFeed

If you want to be one of those fans, you're in luck: HBO has decided to leave some famous Game of Thrones sets standing in Northern Ireland so that fans can see them!

HBO

The Game of Thrones Legacy tour will feature the sets for Castle Black, Winterfell, and King's Landing, plus a tour of Linen Mill Studios, where there will be more behind-the-scenes attractions, according to Variety.

HBO

Those involved in Northern Ireland tourism are hoping the attractions will bring even more GoT fans to the area.

&quot;While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros,&quot; said John Grillen, CEO of Tourism NI, in a statement.
Charles Mcquillan / Getty Images

"While fans have seen the stunning landscapes, coastlines and mountains in the series, we are thrilled they will now have the opportunity to fully experience the charm of Northern Ireland and immerse themselves in to the world of Westeros," said John Grillen, CEO of Tourism NI, in a statement.

Everyone involved hopes to have the attractions ready sometime in 2019, so in the meantime you're just going to have to sit, wait, drink, and know things.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
HBO
The best things at three price points
The best things at three price points
More BuzzFeed Reviews
More BuzzFeed Reviews
Advertisement

Connect With TVAndMovies

Advertisement
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App