"Game Of Thrones" Will Leave Sets Up So Fans Can Visit IRL Westeros

With Game of Thrones choosing so many beautiful spots to represent Westeros, it's no surprise that many fans take tours to visit GoT set locations IRL.
If you want to be one of those fans, you're in luck: HBO has decided to leave some famous Game of Thrones sets standing in Northern Ireland so that fans can see them!
The Game of Thrones Legacy tour will feature the sets for Castle Black, Winterfell, and King's Landing, plus a tour of Linen Mill Studios, where there will be more behind-the-scenes attractions, according to Variety.
Those involved in Northern Ireland tourism are hoping the attractions will bring even more GoT fans to the area.
Everyone involved hopes to have the attractions ready sometime in 2019, so in the meantime you're just going to have to sit, wait, drink, and know things.