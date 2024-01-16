Skip To Content
    17 Funny Restaurant Signs And Menus That Made Me Laugh, Or At Least Exhale Sharply

    When the customers start getting on your nerves, you can always put up a sarcastic sign.

    Andy Golder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. This Indian restaurant made a very important distinction in their spice levels:

    spice separated by american hot or indian hot
    u/Trinketlady / Via reddit.com

    2. And this Indian restaurant just flat-out roasted anyone who orders butter chicken:

    one of our best seller though no idea why, a bland sweet and tasteless curry
    u/Mister_Scorpion / Via reddit.com

    3. This restaurant made the most of a bad situation after their sign got hit by a car:

    dented marquee says, you should see the other guy
    u/kimosis / Via reddit.com

    4. This restaurant was forced to sell food with any alcohol purchase, so they found a loophole:

    a &quot;here for the beer&quot; menu with one solo onion ring, 1 deep fried pickle for $1 and half an order of fries for $1
    u/TusBus67 / Via reddit.com

    5. This restaurant clearly has had some less-than-pleasant customers:

    prices subject to change according to customer&#x27;s attitude
    u/gamep01nt / Via reddit.com

    6. I really want to know the stories behind some of the rules this café posted:

    long list of rules written on a pole, no dicussing gambling and no address enquiry
    u/dilly2philly / Via reddit.com

    7. This restaurant decided the customer is NOT always right:

    we think our staff is pretty amazing, please do not kill their spirits with the use of negative or unkind words
    u/xthemanofsteel / Via reddit.com

    8. And this restaurant decided that at least one online reviewer was not right:

    come in and try the worst pizza one guy on trip advisor ever had
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    9. This restaurant is 100% done with tourists:

    all americans must be accompanied by an adult
    u/Go_Habs_Go31 / Via reddit.com

    10. This restaurant used to be a Cricket Wireless, and figured out a way to save on sign costs:

    only some of the letters changed on the side so it could read chicken instead
    u/KustomKonceptz / Via reddit.com

    11. This restaurant found a creative way to make sure people held down the flusher long enough:

    a list of how to properly flush the toilet without panicking with a long text to read
    u/WoobieBee / Via reddit.com

    12. This restaurant took "passive-aggressive" to new levels:

    no smoking sign for the balcony that ends with, we apologize for your slightly extended lifespan
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    13. This restaurant came up with a genius way to allow people to write off their lunch orders as business expenses:

    meals listed as office supplies
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    14. And this restaurant came up with a genius way to get bigger tips:

    on a scale of $1 to $10 how attractive are you
    u/DrDoak / Via reddit.com

    15. This restaurant must have had some complaints about this table:

    sign above a table says it&#x27;s the worst table in the house
    u/flyinglabrador / Via reddit.com

    16. This restaurant was clearly fed up with apologizing for incorrect orders:

    burger of the month is a karen burger
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    17. And finally, this restaurant decided to just take the honest route:

    crossroads: warm beer lousy food
    u/crazylegsmcgraw / Via reddit.com