Donald Trump Is Guilty On All 34 Counts, And Twitter Has Jokesssss
"If you've got MSNBC parents, give them a call tonight. This is their Christmas." —Cooper Lund
Donald Trump was found guilty today on all 34 counts in his hush money trial in New York. Naturally, Twitter has jokes. Here are 32 of the best ones:
1.
If you’ve got MSNBC parents, give them a call tonight. This is their Christmas.— Cooper Lund (@cooperlund) May 30, 2024
2.
‘Home Alone 2: Lost In New York’ star Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 felony counts. pic.twitter.com/9PuYnLAaNb— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 30, 2024
3.
Trump right now: pic.twitter.com/YWOILEnpGV— chris evans (@notcapnamerica) May 30, 2024
4.
babe wake up, new unprecedented times— Matt Margolis (@ItsMattsLaw) May 30, 2024
5.
trump guilty charges pic.twitter.com/79WwUcIH7u— elena (@laniacnation) May 30, 2024
6.
Thoughts and prayers to the walls and ketchup bottles at Trump Tower— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 30, 2024
7.
and when the Supreme Court decides felons can run... Martha Stewart 2028!!!— Ira (@iramadisonthree) May 30, 2024
8.
“I was just thinking Trump guilty and I’m guilty of still loving you” pic.twitter.com/ADCgfKv6wI— Hi I’m Solomon (@solomonmissouri) May 30, 2024
9.
DONALD TRUMP JUST WON HIS FIRST LANDSLIDE!!! 100% OF THE VOTE!!!— Jack (@GayLaVie) May 30, 2024
10.
I personally want to congratulate Donald Trump for finally winning a popular vote— Fuck You I Quit (@fuckyouiquit) May 30, 2024
11.
Enjoying the sun knowing I don’t have 34 charges against me pic.twitter.com/StK7nMMEcI— HOOD VOGUE is tired of poverty (@keyon) May 30, 2024
12.
I call selling the show where he runs the country from jail it's called Prisondent and you all have to pay me to not make it— broti gupta (@BrotiGupta) May 30, 2024
13.
I wish you well pic.twitter.com/tb1024yKHU— d a n i e l 🧮 (@dunisayno) May 30, 2024
14.
sorry for our country but this is tremendous content— Grace Panetta (@grace_panetta) May 30, 2024
15.
34 is now my favorite number.— Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) May 30, 2024
16.
Me right now after Trump guilty verdict. pic.twitter.com/h6eapGR4PM— Stephanie Miller (@StephMillerShow) May 30, 2024
17.
lmaoooooo pic.twitter.com/CI2Ao4bRAM— Hollis Jane Andrews (@hollis_jane) May 30, 2024
19.
In retrospect I’m glad I decided not to drink every time they said Guilty because I’d never have made it through making dinner.— Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) May 30, 2024
20.
thank god for sex workers!!!!— cass city (@HeavenlyGrandpa) May 30, 2024
21.
People with bad news to dump, call your PR folks ASAP.— Matt Glassman (@MattGlassman312) May 30, 2024
22.
would prefer to get the news of the verdict this way pic.twitter.com/E5IZW46fqm— Sam Stein (@samstein) May 30, 2024
23.
Do we have a live cam on Martha-Ann Alito's flagpole?— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) May 30, 2024
24.
🚨BREAKING:— I Think You Should Leave memes 💦🥩 (@ITYSL_memes) May 30, 2024
leaked video of Trump’s reaction to the verdict: pic.twitter.com/IckMUXS3Ia