This Disney "Would You Rather" Will Tell You Which Disney Realm You Belong In

You got: Aladdin You belong in Agrabah! There, you would live the life of a poor but carefree street rat, before finding out that you were actually a long-lost member of the sultan's family. You'd also get a magic carpet and a tiger, obviously. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

You got: Beauty and the Beast You belong in Beauty and the Beast! You'd stumble upon the Beast's castle, but rather than reverse the spell, you'd use your own knowledge of sorcery to keep the Beast as-is, because...he's kinda hotter that way, honestly? Oh, and Lumière is staying as a candle until he can learn to stop sexually harassing the maid. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

You got: Moana You belong in Motunui! Unlike Moana herself, you wouldn't go off on really dangerous adventures...rather, you'd live a lovely, quiet life on a gorgeous island and go on the occasional short sailing excursion. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

You got: Mulan You belong in ancient China...but it's the magical version that Mulan lives in. You know, where you get a small dragon and a lucky cricket and stuff. Anyway, you kick ass. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

You got: Pocahontas You belong in the New World! But it's the Disney version where everything turns out great in the end, so you just chill with your animal friends and go canoeing and stuff. It's chill. Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

You got: Tangled You belong in the kingdom of Corona from Tangled! There, you would discover that you're also a long-lost princess with magical hair, except your hair doesn't heal mortal wounds...it just gives people, like, really clear skin. But there's definitely a market for that, you know? Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF Disney

