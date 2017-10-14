 back to top
News Videos Quizzes Tasty Trending
More Caret down
Lol WTF OMG Cute Trending
TVAndMovies

This Disney "Would You Rather" Will Tell You Which Disney Realm You Belong In

Which magical movie do you belong to?

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. iStock

  2. Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

  3. Disney
    Via Universal
    Via Universal
    Via Fox Searchlight
    Via Fox Searchlight
    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty
    Via Frazer Harrison / Getty
    Via Christian Petersen / Getty
    Via Christian Petersen / Getty

  5. Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

  6. Andy Golder / BuzzFeed

  7. Andy Golder / BuzzFeed
    J.K. Rowling
    Via Chris Jackson / Getty
    J.K. Rowling
    Via Chris Jackson / Getty
    Beyoncé
    Via Getty Images
    Beyoncé
    Via Getty Images
    Oprah
    Via ABC
    Oprah
    Via ABC
    Lady Gaga
    Via Alberto Rodriguez / Getty
    Lady Gaga
    Via Alberto Rodriguez / Getty
    Fiona the Hippo
    Via instagram.com
    Fiona the Hippo
    Via instagram.com
    A Puppy
    Via iStock
    A Puppy
    Via iStock

This Disney "Would You Rather" Will Tell You Which Disney Realm You Belong In

You got: Aladdin

You belong in Agrabah! There, you would live the life of a poor but carefree street rat, before finding out that you were actually a long-lost member of the sultan's family. You'd also get a magic carpet and a tiger, obviously.

Aladdin Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Beauty and the Beast

You belong in Beauty and the Beast! You'd stumble upon the Beast's castle, but rather than reverse the spell, you'd use your own knowledge of sorcery to keep the Beast as-is, because...he's kinda hotter that way, honestly? Oh, and Lumière is staying as a candle until he can learn to stop sexually harassing the maid.

Beauty and the Beast Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Moana

You belong in Motunui! Unlike Moana herself, you wouldn't go off on really dangerous adventures...rather, you'd live a lovely, quiet life on a gorgeous island and go on the occasional short sailing excursion.

Moana Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Mulan

You belong in ancient China...but it's the magical version that Mulan lives in. You know, where you get a small dragon and a lucky cricket and stuff. Anyway, you kick ass.

Mulan Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Pocahontas

You belong in the New World! But it's the Disney version where everything turns out great in the end, so you just chill with your animal friends and go canoeing and stuff. It's chill.

Pocahontas Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: Tangled

You belong in the kingdom of Corona from Tangled! There, you would discover that you're also a long-lost princess with magical hair, except your hair doesn't heal mortal wounds...it just gives people, like, really clear skin. But there's definitely a market for that, you know?

Tangled Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With TVAndMovies

Every. Tasty. Video. EVER. The new Tasty app is here!

Dismiss