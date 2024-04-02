    I Asked AI To Redesign Disney Princesses As Action Anime Characters, And The Results Are Actually Kinda Fire

    I wanna be the very best (princess) like no one ever was...

    Have you ever wished that Disney movies had a few more over-the-top fights? And that they were also TV series that were 500 episodes long, and also had a killer opening theme song? Basically, I'm asking if you ever wish that Disney movies were anime shows. If you have, enjoy this post: It's what Disney Princesses would look like if they were anime protagonists, according to AI (plus my ideas on what the show would be like):

    Belle

    Animated character Belle from Beauty and the Beast holding a book with magical swirls around her

    I'm thinking Belle would be the main character in a Fullmetal Alchemist-type show, getting her power from all the books she's read. With that power, she would defend the magical inhabitants of the Beast's castle from intruders like Gaston.

    Ariel

    Ariel from The Little Mermaid sings with a mic, wearing her iconic dress

    Of COURSE Ariel has to become a pop idol after she gets her voice back! The show would be in the vein of Carole and Tuesday or K-On!, and it would be all about Ariel becoming a major superstar on land and using the power of song to unite the land dwellers with the merpeople. 

    Cinderella

    Elegant illustration of Cinderella in a flowing dress, amidst sparkling stars and magical light

    If you think about it, isn't Cinderella more or less the Disney version of a Magical Girl? She would fight evil every episode by going through a Sailor-Moon-esque transformation sequence.

    Merida

    Animated character with bow and arrow aiming at target on a sunny day

    Merida would be right at home in a sports anime like Haikyuu! I picture her as a high schooler who forms the school's first Archery Club. Naturally, they're a rag-tag bunch who have to learn to work together in order to beat their rival school.

    Tiana

    Animated character smiling while pouring batter in a kitchen with bowls of dough

    I think after the whole frog thing, Tiana's had enough adventure. So why not a nice, cozy food anime? She could just spend every episode making increasingly delicious things to serve at her restaurant. Like Food Wars, but without the...you know..."fan service."

    Aurora

    Illustration of a princess in armor with a sword and shield, standing confidently against a castle backdrop

    Sleeping Beauty would be isekai'd to another world while she was in her spindle-induced coma. Of course, in that other world she would be the Chosen Knight who would save the land from the Demon King. 

    Jasmine

    Illustration of animated character Jasmine with a tiger, in a dynamic pose, set in a stylized cityscape background

    Jasmine would be a martial arts master hosting a tournament against all of the suitors the Sultan set up for her to marry. If she beats them all, she gets to be sultan without having to marry any of those bozos. 

    Moana

    Moana stands with an oar beside Heihei the rooster, waves in the background, poised for adventure

    Obviously she's a waterbender. Like, obviously.

    Rapunzel

    Illustration of Rapunzel from Tangled, in a fighting pose with glowing hair swirling around her

    Rapunzel would travel the countryside with Flynn, using her magical hair to both heal people and dish out some hurt, all with the goal of helping people achieve their "dream."

    Mulan

    Illustration of Mulan in armor holding a sword, ready for battle with zombies in the background

    Honestly, Mulan takes down an entire regiment of Huns with one cannon and a well-timed avalanche, so she's basically an anime protagonist already. But I also want to see her fight zombies in a scary post-apocalyptic China, so that's where I'm putting her. Maybe add in Mushu for some comedy and make it a Zom 100 vibe.

    Elsa and Anna

    Elsa and Anna from Frozen in a stylized illustration, back-to-back, with a magical icy effect between them

    I feel like these two would spend each episode trying to balance their duties of running the kingdom with their secret identities as Arendelle crime fighters. Or it would be an ice skating sports anime like Yuri!! On Ice. Either works!

    Pocahontas

    Illustration of Pocahontas as a Pokémon trainer with a Poké Ball and a raccoon companion in a forest setting

    Pocahontas already has two animal companions, maybe even three if we bring Percy into the mix. She basically has a Pokémon starter team, so why not see if she can catch 'em all?

    Snow White

    Illustration of a muscular version of Snow White with a red bow in her hair, in a dynamic pose with debris around her

    Snow White gets tired of being called the "fairest one of all" and decides to become the "swolest one of all." Then she fights Frieza.

