TVAndMovies

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Is the Wall gonna come down or not?

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

Do you think these things will happen in the upcoming seventh season of "Game of Thrones," or nah?

This is a test, and we will check back in at the end of the season.

  1. Is the Wall going to come down?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Is the Wall going to come down?
  1. Is Hodor going to come back as a wight?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Is Hodor going to come back as a wight?
  1. Is the Hound going to fight the (zombie) Mountain?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Is the Hound going to fight the (zombie) Mountain?
  1. Is Cersei going to die?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Is Cersei going to die?
  1. Is Jaime going to be the one to kill her?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Is Jaime going to be the one to kill her?
  1. Will Dany sit on the Iron Throne at some point?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Will Dany sit on the Iron Throne at some point?
  1. Will Jon be officially revealed as the Prince That Was Promised?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Will Jon be officially revealed as the Prince That Was Promised?
  1. Will Arya reunite with Nymeria?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Will Arya reunite with Nymeria?
  1. Will Arya reunite with Jon and/or Sansa?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Will Arya reunite with Jon and/or Sansa?
  1. Will Tormund and Brienne hook up?

Can You Predict What'll Happen On This Season Of "Game Of Thrones"?

Will Tormund and Brienne hook up?
