Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Shopping
  25. Sports
  26. Style
  27. Tech
  28. Travel
  29. Weddings
  30. World

This Is Probably The Hardest Disney Song Lyric Quiz You'll Ever Take

HARD MODE.

Posted on
Andy Golder
Andy Golder
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. Disney
    The Hunchback of Notre Dame
    The Princess and the Frog
    Beauty and the Beast
    Frozen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast!

    Via Disney

  2. Disney
    Moana
    Hercules
    Mulan
    Frozen
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "Go the Distance" from Hercules!

    Via Disney

  3. Disney
    The Little Mermaid
    Lilo and Stitch
    Aladdin
    The Jungle Book
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid!

    Via Disney

  4. Disney
    Tangled
    Beauty and the Beast
    Hunchback of Notre Dame
    The Princess and the Frog
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "I've Got a Dream" from Tangled!

    Via Disney

  5. Disney
    Beauty and the Beast
    Princess and the Frog
    The Little Mermaid
    Ratatouille
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "Les Poissons" from The Little Mermaid!

    Via Disney

  6. Disney
    Aladdin
    The Lion King
    Beauty and the Beast
    The Jungle Book
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "One Jump Ahead" from Aladdin!

    Via Disney

  7. Disney
    Cinderella
    Beauty and the Beast
    Mary Poppins
    Sleeping Beauty
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "Jolly Holliday" from Mary Poppins!

    Via Disney

  8. Disney
    Mulan
    Hercules
    The Lion King
    Moana
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)" from Moana!

    Via Disney

  9. Disney
    A Goofy Movie
    Moana
    Hercules
    The Rescuers
    Correct!
    Wrong!

    That's a lyric from "Eye to Eye" from A Goofy Movie!

    Via Disney

  10. Disney
    Hercules
    Frozen
    Tangled
    Aladdin

This Is Probably The Hardest Disney Song Lyric Quiz You'll Ever Take

You're gonna need a training montage if you're going to do better on this quiz.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

You did well! Well enough to warrant a big musical number!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Clearly, you're an expert. You sing every Disney song on a rotating basis in the shower. You have every movie on Blu-Ray, DVD, and VHS. You CAN go the distance.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Disney
Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With Rewind

Follow Us On Pinterest