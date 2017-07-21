-
The Hunchback of Notre DameThe Princess and the FrogBeauty and the BeastFrozen
That's a lyric from "Something There" from Beauty and the Beast!
-
MoanaHerculesMulanFrozen
That's a lyric from "Go the Distance" from Hercules!
-
The Little MermaidLilo and StitchAladdinThe Jungle Book
That's a lyric from "Kiss the Girl" from The Little Mermaid!
-
TangledBeauty and the BeastHunchback of Notre DameThe Princess and the Frog
That's a lyric from "I've Got a Dream" from Tangled!
-
Beauty and the BeastPrincess and the FrogThe Little MermaidRatatouille
That's a lyric from "Les Poissons" from The Little Mermaid!
-
AladdinThe Lion KingBeauty and the BeastThe Jungle Book
That's a lyric from "One Jump Ahead" from Aladdin!
-
CinderellaBeauty and the BeastMary PoppinsSleeping Beauty
That's a lyric from "Jolly Holliday" from Mary Poppins!
-
MulanHerculesThe Lion KingMoana
That's a lyric from "I Am Moana (Song of the Ancestors)" from Moana!
-
A Goofy MovieMoanaHerculesThe Rescuers
That's a lyric from "Eye to Eye" from A Goofy Movie!
-
HerculesFrozenTangledAladdin
This Is Probably The Hardest Disney Song Lyric Quiz You'll Ever Take
You're gonna need a training montage if you're going to do better on this quiz.
You did well! Well enough to warrant a big musical number!
Clearly, you're an expert. You sing every Disney song on a rotating basis in the shower. You have every movie on Blu-Ray, DVD, and VHS. You CAN go the distance.