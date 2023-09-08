Internet Finds·Posted on Sep 8, 2023"Take This With A Grain Assault" And 21 Other Hilarious English Mistakes That Had Me Rolling"Bone apple tea" was just the beginning.by Andy GolderBuzzFeed Staff FacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. "Ethereal" u/Salazard260 / Via reddit.com I mean, to be fair there are a lot of waterways in that state. 2. "Disgust" u/loopitout / Via reddit.com Personally, I want to hear some grape conversations. 3. "Catalytic" u/Tighnari / Via reddit.com Catholic converter...you mean missionaries? 4. "Benedict" u/supermav27 / Via reddit.com Have you ever tried to poach an egg? It's not easy! So to be fair, the eggs definitely could have been a dick. 5. "Distress" u/OmenLW / Via reddit.com I wonder what dress specifically they were picturing? I'm betting Cinderella's. 6. "Chump" u/the_vince_horror / Via reddit.com Now I'm picturing a little chimpanzee bank teller. With one of those little green visors, y'know? Great mental image, tbh. 7. "Valedictorian" u/Miserable-Argument40 / Via reddit.com My guess is they're not gonna hit that goal. 8. "Circumstances" u/Franxp086 / Via reddit.com Maybe they were going to a bris? 9. "Ovation" u/esketitty / Via reddit.com Followed a while later by a pregnant pause. 10. "Mismatched silverware" u/CuteCanary / Via reddit.com Somebody tell Mitch we found his forks. 11. "Tongs" u/zwiazekrowerzystow / Via reddit.com I mean, one way to make sure that pastry is yours is to lick it. 12. "Coroner" u/CaptainOhMyCaptain1 / Via reddit.com Go stand in the corner and think about the mistake you made here. 13. "Gastroenterologist" u/baba_oh_really / Via reddit.com My kid's sick, I have to take them to the peach tree magician. 14. "Blueberry" u/fluffychonkycat / Via reddit.com Maybe the cheese was upset about something? 15. "Imitation" u/xandor123 / Via reddit.com Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled crustaceans. 16. "Intellectual" u/AvaTyler / Via reddit.com Good luck with that. 17. "University" u/1500sitalyman / Via reddit.com I think it's safe to say that this person has not been to a real universe city. 18. "Je ne sais quoi" u/deleted / Via reddit.com Genius Aqua? My vote is for "Barbie Girl," but "Doctor Jones" is a pretty good song too. 19. "Grain of salt" u/ShrekFather / Via reddit.com Help, this wheat is attacking me! 20. "Entendre" u/ardentghoul / Via reddit.com "Yeah, my dad has two sisters, weirdly they're both named Andre." 21. "Chivalry" u/Scrunch_ / Via reddit.com It is a little cold in here. 22. And finally, here's one with a twist...the person actually saw the correct phrase and tried to incorrectly correct it: u/Any_Illustrator4699 / Via reddit.com But honestly, it's not like the term "spitting image" makes any sense anyway. H/T r/BoneAppleTea