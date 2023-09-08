    "Take This With A Grain Assault" And 21 Other Hilarious English Mistakes That Had Me Rolling

    "Bone apple tea" was just the beginning.

    Andy Golder
    1. "Ethereal"

    washington is so urethral
    I mean, to be fair there are a lot of waterways in that state.

    2. "Disgust"

    i hate grapes, they discuss me
    Personally, I want to hear some grape conversations.

    3. "Catalytic"

    selling a catholic converter
    Catholic converter...you mean missionaries?

    4. "Benedict"

    your mom is making eggs been a dick
    Have you ever tried to poach an egg? It's not easy! So to be fair, the eggs definitely could have been a dick.

    5. "Distress"

    are you going to come save this damsel in this dress
    I wonder what dress specifically they were picturing? I'm betting Cinderella's.

    6. "Chump"

    that&#x27;s chimp change
    Now I'm picturing a little chimpanzee bank teller. With one of those little green visors, y'know? Great mental image, tbh.

    7. "Valedictorian"

    when i graduate i&#x27;m wanna be my class&#x27;s valid victorian
    My guess is they're not gonna hit that goal.

    8. "Circumstances"

    closed due to personal circumcisions
    Maybe they were going to a bris?

    9. "Ovation"

    standing ovulation
    Followed a while later by a pregnant pause.

    10. "Mismatched silverware"

    i have a whole bunch of civil where
    Somebody tell Mitch we found his forks.

    11. "Tongs"

    please use tongues to pick up pastries
    I mean, one way to make sure that pastry is yours is to lick it.

    12. "Coroner"

    call the corner not the police
    Go stand in the corner and think about the mistake you made here.

    13. "Gastroenterologist"

    do you like your gastro astronomer
    My kid's sick, I have to take them to the peach tree magician.

    14. "Blueberry"

    blubbery cheesecake
    Maybe the cheese was upset about something?

    15. "Imitation"

    list of food says immigration crab
    Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled crustaceans.

    16. "Intellectual"

    i just wanna meet a female that can hold an enter lectual conversation with me
    Good luck with that.

    17. "University"

    universe city of my mind
    I think it's safe to say that this person has not been to a real universe city.

    18. "Je ne sais quoi"

    well mayonnaise is a frech invention so it does add some genius aque
    Genius Aqua? My vote is for "Barbie Girl," but "Doctor Jones" is a pretty good song too.

    19. "Grain of salt"

    take this with a grain assault
    Help, this wheat is attacking me!

    20. "Entendre"

    it&#x27;s called a double aunt andre you should&#x27;ve paid attention in english class
    "Yeah, my dad has two sisters, weirdly they're both named Andre."

    21. "Chivalry"

    and who said shivery is dead
    It is a little cold in here.

    22. And finally, here's one with a twist...the person actually saw the correct phrase and tried to incorrectly correct it:

    someone saying it&#x27;s spit and image instead of spitting image
    But honestly, it's not like the term "spitting image" makes any sense anyway.

    H/T r/BoneAppleTea