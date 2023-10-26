    If You Grew Up Poor In The '90s, Then You'll Know That Everything In This Post Is "Rich Kid" Stuff

    If you grew up middle-class or lower, these were the things you wanted to have but rarely got.

    Andy Golder
    1. In the '90s, you knew your friend's parents were rich if you went to their house and they had this awesome hockey table in their basement:

    a hockey table game
    u/ResonantCascade / Via reddit.com

    2. And you were always jealous that your friend had their own private phone line, so they never had to worry about eavesdroppers or having to yell "GET OFF THE INTERNET, I'M ON THE PHONE!" Oh, and they probably got one of these cool phones to go with that private line:

    a cordless landline phone
    u/Defvac2 / Via reddit.com

    3. Your rich friend had all the new games, because — brace yourself — this is what they cost back then:

    New video games
    u/Teelk3007 / Via reddit.com

    Street Fighter 2 at $70? That's like $150 in today's dollars!

    4. Having a Game Boy was cool. Having a Game Boy Light was cooler. Having a Game Boy Printer was straight-up bougie:

    A Game Boy and Game Boy Printer
    u/BabaAndK / Via reddit.com

    5. And if your friend had all the niche game systems like a Virtual Boy? Yeah, they were loaded:

    Virtual Boy gaming system
    James Channel / Via youtube.com

    6. By the way, do you know how much computers cost when we were young? This ad shows a Pentium (with a hilarious 540 MB hard drive...yes, that's MB, not GB) for $2,500, and that doesn't even include a monitor! So if your friend had a powerful computer, they were rich:

    back-to-school ads in the paper
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    7. And while most of us had our (much cheaper) computers in the entryway or a corner of the living room, your rich friend had an entire room for the computer. A computer room, if you will:

    Someone&#x27;s office in their home
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    8. I don't know about you, but I was always excited to stay at a hotel because they had HBO. So imagine my shock when one of my friends just casually had HBO at home:

    HBO
    u/reamkore / Via reddit.com

    9. And your '90s rich friend never had to videotape the free preview weekends of the Disney Channel, because they actually SUBSCRIBED to the Disney Channel:

    &quot;FREE Spring Preview Weekend &#x27;89&quot;
    u/swingman06 / Via reddit.com

    10. Speaking of Disney, everybody had a few of these VHS tapes with the plastic cases that were so fun to snap closed. But your rich friend? They had every Disney VHS ever released, vault or no vault:

    Disney VHS tapes
    Noderog / Getty Images

    11. You had to combine all your Christmas presents to get an American Girl doll, so when you went to your rich friend's house and saw that they had MULTIPLE American Girl dolls AND their accessories? Your mind was blown:

    An American Girl doll
    The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

    12. And while Lego sets varied in price, the big ones like the Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship were rich kid material for sure:

    A Lego ship
    ebay.com

    13. A trampoline was always a sign that your friend's parents were well-off:

    Kids jumping on a trampoline
    Karl Weatherly / Getty Images

    14. But if they had an in-ground trampoline? Forget it, they might as well have been billionaires:

    a family jumping on an in-ground trampoline
    Mint Images / Getty Images/Mint Images RF

    15. Rich people's houses in the '90s always had these huge bathrooms with glass blocks, and a separate little room for the toilet:

    an older bathroom
    u/ITrageGuy / Via reddit.com

    16. And they had a big CD/cassette player audio system in every shared room:

    a stereo
    u/skullmyers / Via reddit.com

    17. Or they had Bose radios and CD players, which were very fancy and modern:

    a Bose radio system
    u/deleted / Via reddit.com

    18. If your rich friend was super bougie, they may have had one of these cellphones, years before any of us saw the likes of a Nokia:

    An old carphone
    u/sneaking-suspicion / Via reddit.com

    19. Or maybe they had a Watchman. Not a Walkman, but a Watchman. A tiny TV!

    A Watchman TV
    u/iamstephen / Via reddit.com

    20. And here's another gadget that's useless now but was a big flex back then...a VHS rewinder:

    A VHS rewinder
    u/Hoali / Via reddit.com

    21. See this case of Prismacolor pencils right here? This was a flex, too:

    Prismacolor pencils
    u/brolbo / Via reddit.com

    22. And finally, you know that nothing said "fancy" quite like Viennetta*:

    Viennetta meals
    u/parrisjd / Via reddit.com

    *I doubt Viennetta was actually that expensive, but darn it, it seemed like it was.