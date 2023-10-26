1.In the '90s, you knew your friend's parents were rich if you went to their house and they had this awesome hockey table in their basement:
2.And you were always jealous that your friend had their own private phone line, so they never had to worry about eavesdroppers or having to yell "GET OFF THE INTERNET, I'M ON THE PHONE!" Oh, and they probably got one of these cool phones to go with that private line:
3.Your rich friend had all the new games, because — brace yourself — this is what they cost back then:
4.Having a Game Boy was cool. Having a Game Boy Light was cooler. Having a Game Boy Printer was straight-up bougie:
5.And if your friend had all the niche game systems like a Virtual Boy? Yeah, they were loaded:
6.By the way, do you know how much computers cost when we were young? This ad shows a Pentium (with a hilarious 540 MB hard drive...yes, that's MB, not GB) for $2,500, and that doesn't even include a monitor! So if your friend had a powerful computer, they were rich:
7.And while most of us had our (much cheaper) computers in the entryway or a corner of the living room, your rich friend had an entire room for the computer. A computer room, if you will:
8.I don't know about you, but I was always excited to stay at a hotel because they had HBO. So imagine my shock when one of my friends just casually had HBO at home:
9.And your '90s rich friend never had to videotape the free preview weekends of the Disney Channel, because they actually SUBSCRIBED to the Disney Channel:
10.Speaking of Disney, everybody had a few of these VHS tapes with the plastic cases that were so fun to snap closed. But your rich friend? They had every Disney VHS ever released, vault or no vault:
11.You had to combine all your Christmas presents to get an American Girl doll, so when you went to your rich friend's house and saw that they had MULTIPLE American Girl dolls AND their accessories? Your mind was blown:
12.And while Lego sets varied in price, the big ones like the Black Seas Barracuda pirate ship were rich kid material for sure:
13.A trampoline was always a sign that your friend's parents were well-off:
14.But if they had an in-ground trampoline? Forget it, they might as well have been billionaires:
15.Rich people's houses in the '90s always had these huge bathrooms with glass blocks, and a separate little room for the toilet:
16.And they had a big CD/cassette player audio system in every shared room:
17.Or they had Bose radios and CD players, which were very fancy and modern:
18.If your rich friend was super bougie, they may have had one of these cellphones, years before any of us saw the likes of a Nokia:
19.Or maybe they had a Watchman. Not a Walkman, but a Watchman. A tiny TV!
20.And here's another gadget that's useless now but was a big flex back then...a VHS rewinder:
21.See this case of Prismacolor pencils right here? This was a flex, too:
22.And finally, you know that nothing said "fancy" quite like Viennetta*: