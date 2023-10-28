22 People Who Absolutely, 100%, Knew What They Did

Internet Finds·Posted 14 hours ago22 People Who Absolutely, 100%, Knew What They DidThere's no way that all of these innuendos were accidental. There's just no way.by Andy GolderBuzzFeed Staff FacebookPinterestTwitterMailLink 1. There's a zero percent chance that the sign guy didn't do this on purpose: u/skolgang / Via reddit.com 2. Excellent headline, no notes: u/GlomOfNit / Via reddit.com 3. It's a lobster, you guys! Just a lobster: u/deleted / Via reddit.com 4. Well, cowabunga: u/deleted / Via reddit.com 5. "Hmm, what should we make the PIN code to open the door..." u/furf0xaches / Via reddit.com 6. "Should we put the mammography machine in suite A?" "No, I have a better idea": u/kiwiiikee / Via reddit.com 7. Okay, this was absolutely on purpose (respectfully): u/Mean-Buy836 / Via reddit.com 8. Considering this billboard is in Utah, this was definitely intentional, too: u/kanekrew / Via reddit.com 9. 😏: u/ObnoxiousName_Here / Via reddit.com 10. They'll firm up when you cook them: u/brainhealth75 / Via reddit.com 11. Charlie, well done: u/SonOfQuora / Via reddit.com 12. Whoever wrote this Wikipedia entry was so proud of this, I just know it: u/Bucky__Goldstein / Via reddit.com 13. Frankly, I don't know what else this could be, because it sure as heck doesn't look like a bird: u/SixStringComrade / Via reddit.com 14. *Fans self like an overwhelmed puritan*: u/flopsychops / Via reddit.com 15. I mean, just look at that face: u/Idid_it_for_the_lolz / Via reddit.com 16. So, the more you bench, the more it shrinks? Uh oh: u/MrSluagh / Via reddit.com 17. Those coupons could've gone anywhere, ya know: u/Arctica23 / Via reddit.com 18. Okay, but I need to buy these because they sound delicious: u/audio_phyl / Via reddit.com 19. I guarantee you these posters were rearranged at some point: u/UrameshiYuusuke / Via reddit.com 20. I was in the pool: u/UselessBlueSpecimen / Via reddit.com 21. You're telling me that nobody at this entire church thought twice about this sign? u/christejada32 / Via reddit.com 22. And finally, I sincerely hope this one actually wasn't on purpose: u/stormi-abyss04 / Via reddit.com