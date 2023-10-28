    22 People Who Absolutely, 100%, Knew What They Did

    There's no way that all of these innuendos were accidental. There's just no way.

    Andy Golder
    BuzzFeed Staff

    1. There's a zero percent chance that the sign guy didn't do this on purpose:

    letters before being put up read out, milf
    2. Excellent headline, no notes:

    man who stole viagra from pharmacy is not a hardened criminal says his lawyer
    3. It's a lobster, you guys! Just a lobster:

    4. Well, cowabunga:

    ninja turtles add reads, chicks dig guys that eat out
    5. "Hmm, what should we make the PIN code to open the door..."

    to unlock this suite for pumping or breastfeeding enter 8008, which looks like it spells boob
    6. "Should we put the mammography machine in suite A?" "No, I have a better idea":

    it&#x27;s in suite 800B, which looks like it spells boob
    7. Okay, this was absolutely on purpose (respectfully):

    ad for sunglasses with text, we want to sit on your face, respectfully
    8. Considering this billboard is in Utah, this was definitely intentional, too:

    alcohol ad reads, enjoy five wives, the locals do
    9. 😏:

    jersey mike subs tweets, how do you top your sub
    10. They'll firm up when you cook them:

    valentines meat tray looks like a penis and balls
    11. Charlie, well done:

    uranus blasted gas bubble 22,000 times bigger than earth
    12. Whoever wrote this Wikipedia entry was so proud of this, I just know it:

    lasagna has many layers to his game, writen about a soccer player named kevin lasagna
    13. Frankly, I don't know what else this could be, because it sure as heck doesn't look like a bird:

    wood pecker company sign with the d and p together to look like a penis
    14. *Fans self like an overwhelmed puritan*:

    roofmedic truck rads, for stripping, laying, spreading, nailing, and banging
    15. I mean, just look at that face:

    lube job product with an illustrated mascot looking smug
    16. So, the more you bench, the more it shrinks? Uh oh:

    weights added to a bar and the bar sticks out right at the pelvis of the man etched into the weight
    17. Those coupons could've gone anywhere, ya know:

    coupon sticker on a box covering letters so it now reads, f-k me ups
    18. Okay, but I need to buy these because they sound delicious:

    waffle cone ice creams, just the tip
    19. I guarantee you these posters were rearranged at some point:

    movie posters spell out sex
    20. I was in the pool:

    valentines treats and one candy bar reads pp tiny
    21. You're telling me that nobody at this entire church thought twice about this sign?

    behold, i come quickly
    22. And finally, I sincerely hope this one actually wasn't on purpose:

    titto&#x27;s daddy milk
