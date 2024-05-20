19 Signs That Accidentally Gave A Very, Very Wrong Message

All it takes is one burnt-out letter...

Andy Golder
by Andy Golder

BuzzFeed Staff

You know that thing where a store's sign is partially burnt out, so it accidentally spells something hilarious? Well, it turns out there's a whole subreddit for that, so please enjoy these signs that accidentally sent the wrong message:

1. Ice cold?? Is he okay?

Vending machine button labeled &quot;Ice Cold Drink&quot; but the R and N are dimmed so it spells &quot;dik&quot; instead
u/MassSpectreometrist / Via reddit.com

2. Heh. Fart.

Party City store with partially burnt out P so it looks like it says &quot;Fart city&quot;
u/Big-Team1201 / Via reddit.com

3. To be fair, London Drugs was really playing with fire here.

Exterior sign of &quot;London Drugs&quot; store at night but it&#x27;s partially burnt out and spells &quot;on drugs&quot;
u/OobyIsGay / Via reddit.com

4. I mean, there are TWO ways their signs could go wrong, so of course both of them happened:

Another London Drugs sign, this time burnt out to spell &quot;do drugs&quot;
u/OobyIsGay / Via reddit.com

5. This is that Tyga song, right?

Signage for a sunglasses store with missing letters in &#x27;SUNGLASSES CITY&#x27; making it read &#x27;ASS CITY&#x27;
u/windowlatch / Via reddit.com

6. For gardening, right?

Storefront at night with burnt out &quot;Shoes&quot; sign reading &quot;HOES,&quot; subtitled &quot;GREENVILLE&#x27;S FINEST.&quot;
u/evnmixermorninfixer / Via reddit.com

7. Hopefully it's just German for "the mart":

Brodie Food Mart sign that reads &quot;die mart&quot; due to burnt out letters
u/Coffekats / Via reddit.com

8. Oh lord, they're coming.

Road sign displaying &quot;LIZZARD WARNING 4AM SATURDAY TO ON SUNDAY&quot;
u/beleg_tal / Via reddit.com

9. Stan, have you met my friend Deez?

Stan&#x27;s Donuts shop with the D and O burnt out
u/TwatCanoe / Via reddit.com

10. Be careful if it lasts more than four hours, Mike.

Neon sign for Mike&#x27;s Hard Lemonade that reads &quot;mike&#x27;s hard on&quot; instead
u/LilB78 / Via reddit.com

11. What a rude building.

A treatment center with all letters burnt out except the ones that spell &quot;eat me&quot;
u/md18096 / Via reddit.com

12. I often feel as though I'm there whenever I fill up on gas these days.

Signage of a Shell gas station with the S burnt out
u/2into2into2 / Via reddit.com

13. Heh. Pee.

A poorly lit photo of a gas station at night with a partially burnt out sign that attempts to read &quot;Speedway&quot; but appears as &quot;peedway&quot;
u/SpiccyDropMag / Via reddit.com

14. Fully air-conditioned? Usually it's kept frozen.

Neon sign reads &#x27;Amusements&#x27; above an arcade entrance with only &quot;semen&quot; illuminated
u/BLucky_RD / Via reddit.com

15. That's nice, they have their own plaza!

Sign for &quot;MILFORD PLAZA&quot; with the ORD burnt out
u/ReaperKing05 / Via reddit.com

16. Can't wait to learn some facts!

Neon sign of &quot;The Old Spaghetti Factory&quot; partially burnt out to read &quot;the spag fact&quot;
u/mike95242 / Via reddit.com

17. Caution: These are not beginner disco parts.

Storefront sign for &quot;Advance Discount Auto Parts&quot; reads &quot;advance disco parts&quot;
u/narutonaruto / Via reddit.com

18. Because food goes in your mouth, right? ...Right?

Neon sign of &#x27;Golden Corral Buffet &amp;amp; Grill&#x27; reads &quot;golden oral&quot;
u/vaginalrelativity / Via reddit.com

19. And finally: Toot.

Toyota dealership sign with burnt out letters that spell &quot;Toot&quot;
u/PoisonWaffle3 / Via reddit.com