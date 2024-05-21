17 Jokes About Adulthood That Are 50% Funny And 50% Sad

Nothing makes you cry while laughing — or laugh while crying — quite like being an adult.

1.

weekends are a scam, you spend one day exhausted & the other day anxious like wtf was that

— jay ✰ (@jayythewave) October 16, 2023
2.

my kids said being a grown up must be awesome because you can eat junk food and no one makes you get up in the morning and you don't have to take showers if you don't want to and I didn't want to ruin it for them by explaining that they're describing depression

— maura quint (@behindyourback) May 8, 2021
3.

You've just ordered Pizza Hut and a 2L Mountain Dew. You've loaded up RuneScape on your PC. No school tomorrow. Your parents don't care if you stay up all night long. A perfect Summer night. You are 39 years old. The year is 2022.

— Luca 🇦🇺 (@Luca_AU_) July 16, 2022
4.

"Are you ok?"

Oh my god no, but for the purposes of this conversation yes I'm fine.

— The Library Louse (@TheLibraryLouse) March 17, 2022
5.

Article headline reads: &quot;Men lost at sea 29 days say it &#x27;was a nice break&#x27; from reality&quot; by Hannah Sparks. Social media icons are displayed above the headline
6.

remember when you were little and you'd fall on the trampoline and everyone would keep jumping so you couldn't get back up ???? that’s exactly how this whole year has felt

— erica (@ericawilsonx) December 10, 2020
7.

how tf did i take all those classes when i was in school?? now if i have one meeting and get groceries the same day i fall apart

— i can be your long lost pal (@PallaviGunalan) March 4, 2021
8.

the last time i went to urgent care i checked off “excessive crying” on the symptom list and the nurse got really confused and told me that was meant for babies

— rachel yara (@bugposting) September 18, 2019
9.

Health insurance is cool cuz you get to pay a bunch of money each month for nothing & then if something happens to you, you pay a bunch more

— Kevin McCaffrey (@KevinMcCaff) July 24, 2021
10.

I hate when kids scream in public... you don’t have real problems. It should be me screaming. MEE

— Timmy&Jimmy (@mickeywon234) October 19, 2022
11.

One day, without warning, you wake up and everything is too sweet, too loud, and starts to late.

— Shut up already, damn! (@onlychyld) October 23, 2022
12.

Paid rent so I'll be at home enjoying my purchase for the rest of the month

— Anthony ♛ (@Highoffantt) October 2, 2022
13.

adulthood is all about inheriting your parents' medical problems and realizing why they are kind of mean

— rachel yara (@bugposting) March 28, 2021
14.

Adulthood is just repetitively saying “...But after this week, things will finally slow down a little” to people, until you either retire or die.

— Lia L'Assassin ★ Nutcracker Sweet (@Design_Assassin) May 4, 2024
15.

I like being an adult but tbh my one gripe is the Dishes. oh, the dishes. I am always doing dishes. when this world ends and our sun is nothing but a shriveled, dead star, when the mountains crumble to dust and the oceans dry, there I will stand. doing the dishes.

— ellie schnitt! (@holy_schnitt) December 18, 2023
16.

being an adult is so embarrassing. “guys I’ve been doing a good job sleeping lately.” Jesus christ.

— Amy A (@lolennui) March 2, 2024
17.

being an adult is hard but can you imagine having to do math homework again

— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) October 19, 2022
