NBC

Where you keep scrolling past it: Hulu and Netflix

What it's about: Eleanor (Kristen Bell) finds herself in the "Good Place" (read: Heaven) after an accident ends her life, but the problem is she's a terrible person and clearly doesn't belong there. She enlists the help of her mistakenly assigned soulmate Chidi (William Jackson Harper) to teach her how to be a better person and — hopefully — keep her secret safe.

Why you should just give up and watch it: Despite the high-concept premise, The Good Place finds ways to ground itself and stay fresh throughout the first season. Just when we start to get tired of watching Eleanor avoid letting her secret get out, we're thrown a twist to make the story interesting again. You might ~think~ you know which way the show is going, but you probably don't until it takes one of its many sharp turns.