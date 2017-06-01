Rate These Romantic Movies On Netflix And We'll Guess Your Relationship Deal-Breaker

You got: They don't read You know what they say: "readers are leaders." Reading is a large part of your life and you couldn't imagine dating someone who you couldn't form a book club with.

You got: On their phone too much You're not looking for a person who's glued to their phone when they're supposed to be spending time with you.

You got: No sense of humor Laughter matters to you. If a person can't make you laugh, and doesn't laugh at what you find funny, there's a pretty good chance they aren't your type.

You got: Too needy You like being wanted, but being needed is just too much pressure for you. You like your space.

You got: Goes out too much You like going out and having a good time, but you have your limits. A person who doesn't share those limits is definitely not your type.

You got: Too lazy You find laziness extremely unattractive. You're looking for someone with a little get-up-and-go.

