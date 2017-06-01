Sections

Rate These Romantic Movies On Netflix And We'll Guess Your Relationship Deal-Breaker

Are you a hopeless romantic? Or is that a deal-breaker?

Andrew Ziegler
Andrew Ziegler
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. RSO Records

  2. Temple Hill Entertainment

  3. StudioCanal

  4. Touchstone Pictures

  5. Spyglass Entertainment

  6. Miramax Films

  7. Get Lifted Film Co. / IM Global

  8. StudioCanal

  9. Wild West Picture Show Productions

  10. Paramount Pictures

  11. Castle Rock Entertainment

  12. Sidney Kimmel Entertainment

You got: They don't read

You know what they say: "readers are leaders." Reading is a large part of your life and you couldn't imagine dating someone who you couldn't form a book club with.

You got: On their phone too much

You're not looking for a person who's glued to their phone when they're supposed to be spending time with you.

You got: No sense of humor

Laughter matters to you. If a person can't make you laugh, and doesn't laugh at what you find funny, there's a pretty good chance they aren't your type.

You got: Too needy

You like being wanted, but being needed is just too much pressure for you. You like your space.

You got: Goes out too much

You like going out and having a good time, but you have your limits. A person who doesn't share those limits is definitely not your type.

You got: Too lazy

You find laziness extremely unattractive. You're looking for someone with a little get-up-and-go.

