Rate These Shows On Netflix And We'll Tell You What % Drama-Obsessed You Are

You got: 100% Drama-Obsessed Drama is a way of life for you. You love to witness it and, secretly, deep down, you love to participate in it. Drama nourishes you.

You got: 81% Drama-Obsessed You more than like drama. If you know when and where it's going down, you might even set up a few cameras and capture it from multiple angles. Legend has it, you've even instigated a conflict or two in your day.

You got: 59.9% Drama-Obsessed You're a known appreciator of drama. It entertains you to no end. HOWEVER, you're not so enthusiastic when it involves you.

You got: 37% Drama-Obsessed When it comes to drama, you can take it or leave it. If you see something going down in passing, you might stop and watch. But most of the time, you avoid it.

You got: 25% Drama-Obsessed Drama? Sure. No drama? Even better. You have zero tolerance from drama when you're a part of it, and you're only vaguely interested when you have an opportunity to witness it.

You got: 0.10% Drama-Obsessed You have absolutely no time at all for drama. You want nothing to do with it. While no human being on God's green Earth is 0% drama-obsessed, you manage to come pretty close.

