TVAndMovies

Rate These Shows On Netflix And We'll Tell You What % Drama-Obsessed You Are

Are you too dramatic for your own good? Or do you prefer not to get involved?

Posted on
Andrew Ziegler
Andrew Ziegler
BuzzFeed Staff

  1. AMC

  2. Netflix

  3. NBC

  4. Netflix

  5. Fox / Netflix

  6. Fox

  7. NBC

  8. AMC

  9. FX

  10. NBC

  11. Showtime

  12. Netflix

  13. ABC

  14. CW/Netflix

  15. NBC

  16. ABC

  17. Netflix

You got: 100% Drama-Obsessed

Drama is a way of life for you. You love to witness it and, secretly, deep down, you love to participate in it. Drama nourishes you.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: 81% Drama-Obsessed

You more than like drama. If you know when and where it's going down, you might even set up a few cameras and capture it from multiple angles. Legend has it, you've even instigated a conflict or two in your day.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: 59.9% Drama-Obsessed

You're a known appreciator of drama. It entertains you to no end. HOWEVER, you're not so enthusiastic when it involves you.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: 37% Drama-Obsessed

When it comes to drama, you can take it or leave it. If you see something going down in passing, you might stop and watch. But most of the time, you avoid it.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: 25% Drama-Obsessed

Drama? Sure. No drama? Even better. You have zero tolerance from drama when you're a part of it, and you're only vaguely interested when you have an opportunity to witness it.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app
You got: 0.10% Drama-Obsessed

You have absolutely no time at all for drama. You want nothing to do with it. While no human being on God's green Earth is 0% drama-obsessed, you manage to come pretty close.

Take quizzes and chill with the BuzzFeed app.
Get the app

