25 Mind-Blowing Details You Never Noticed In Superhero Movies

For anyone who's a sucker for small details.

Posted on
Andrew Ziegler
BuzzFeed Staff

1. During the intro to Watchmen, a young Night Owl foils an armed robbery outside of the Gotham Opera House. Can you think of a notable Gotham City resident who loses his parents to an armed robbery after seeing the opera?

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

2. The dead pool board from Deadpool is made up of mostly celebrities, from Amanda Bynes to Vladimir Putin.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

3. Tony and Pepper pose for a photo in Iron Man 2 that appears in a background shot in The Avengers.

Marvel / Via reddit.com
4. In Thor, Thor's fake license is made out to a Dr. Donald J. Blake. In the comic books, Blake was created by Odin to serve as a human host for Thor's spirit.

Marvel

5. The joker card that Jim Gordon hands to Batman at the end of Batman Begins was recovered by an officer named "J. Kerr," a common alias used by the Joker.

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

6. And speaking of the Joker, the mask he wears during the bank robbery at the beginning of The Dark Knight is a nod to Cesar Romero's Joker, who wears an almost identical mask during his first appearance in Batman, the 1960s television series.

20th Century Fox Television / Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

7. There's also a reference to Heath Ledger's Joker in the 2016 animated adaptation of The Killing Joke.

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

8. In Spider-Man 2, Peter does deliveries for Joe's Pizza. In Spider-Man 3, the Joe's Pizza sticker is still visible on his helmet.

Marvel / Via reddit.com
9. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we get a glimpse of Aaron Davis's license plate (UCS-M01). It's a reference to Ultimate Comics Spider-Man #01 — AKA Miles Morales's introduction as Spider-Man.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

10. Bruce Wayne's car in The Dark Knight is a Lamborghini Murciélago. Murciélago is the Spanish word for "bat."

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

11. A wound that Bruce Wayne is stitching up in The Dark Knight is visible as a scar in The Dark Knight Rises.

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

12. The portals in Agents of Shield are identical to those that are opened up by Stephen Strange in Doctor Strange.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

13. The shadow cast by Selina Kyle's glasses in Batman Returns foreshadows her transformation into Catwoman.

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com
14. This news report from The Incredible Hulk appears on one of Tony Stark's screens in Iron Man 2.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

15. In Spider-Man 2, Peter said he needs "strong focus" before falling and landing on a Ford Focus.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

16. Ego's car in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 shares the same color scheme as Peter's ship.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

17. In X-Men: First Class, Mystique attempts to seduce Magneto. He tells her, "maybe in a few years." She responds by shapeshifting into Rebecca Romijn (her older self), who plays Mystique in the first three movies.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

18. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, this S.H.I.E.L.D. technician risks his life by refusing to aid a traitorous Brock Rumlow. In doing so, he earns Nick Fury's trust and appears again in Avengers: Age of Ultron to assist in the Battle of Sokovia.

Marvel, Via reddit.com
19. These scenes from Man of Steel (top) and Batman v Superman (bottom) are different perspectives of the same moment when Zod wreaks havoc in Metropolis. The scenes line up almost perfectly.

Warner Bros., reddit.com

20. Nick Fury's tombstone in Captain America: Winter Soldier features a quote from a familiar, albeit fake, Bible verse, Ezekiel 25:17. It's the same verse Sam Jackson's character quotes from at the beginning of Pulp Fiction.

Marvel / Via reddit.com, A Band Apart / Jersey Films

21. In Captain America: Winter Soldier, Steven Rogers' to-do list will slightly differ depending on which regional release you're watching.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

22. This tank filled with alien slugs located in the Collector's Museum in Guardians of the Galaxy looks suspiciously similar to the alien slugs from Director James Gunn's first film, Slither.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

23. These two scenes of Alfred approaching a mourning Bruce Wayne in Batman Begins and The Dark Knight, respectively, mirror one another. In both scenes, Bruce blames himself, and in both scenes Alfred comforts him.

Warner Bros. / Via reddit.com

24. In Spider-Man, when Peter goes to the Osborn's for Thanksgiving dinner, Peter and Norman are wearing each other's alter-ego's colors.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

25. During this scene in Guardians of the Galaxy, a translator implant is listed as an enhancement under Peter Quill's profile. This would explain why he's able to communicate with every alien in the universe.

Marvel / Via reddit.com

If you enjoyed these, you can find a whole lot more at /r/MovieDetails.

