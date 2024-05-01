    I Ranked The Top 25 "SpongeBob SquarePants" Episodes To Celebrate Its 25th Anniversary And It Was Incredibly Difficult

    I feel really old writing that headline.

    Coming home from school to watch SpongeBob was a major part of my childhood. Over the past 25 years, we've seen some truly hilarious and heartwarming episodes, complete with iconic quotes and memes that have traversed generations.

    Animated characters from &quot;SpongeBob SquarePants,&quot; one looking puzzled, with a caption reading &quot;What? What are they selling?&quot;
    I remember people shouting "What are they selling?" in the school hallway, and you'd hear a dozen replies: "They're selling chocolate!!"

    So, in honor of the show's 25th anniversary, I decided to rank the top 25 episodes of all time.

    SpongeBob looks perplexed reading booklet
    This wasn't easy!

    Let's start with some honorable mentions.

    Honestly, the first few seasons of SpongeBob were so strong it would be easy to argue for any episode to make the top. Here are some that came thiiiis close to making the list:

    • Ripped Pants (Season 1, Episode 2)

    • Jellyfishing (Season 1, Episode 3)

    • F.U.N. (Season 1, Episode 10)

    Walking Small (Season 1, Episode 18)

    • Life of Crime (Season 2, Episode 7)

    • Frankendoodle (Season 2, Episode 14)

    Krab Borg (Season 3, Episode 9)

    • Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy V (Season 3, Episode 12)

    • Mid-Life Crustacean (Season 3, Episode 15)

    • Dunces and Dragons (Season 4, Episode 6)

    25. "Texas" (Season 1, Episode 18)

    Sandy Cheeks in a cowboy hat plays guitar with a jellyfish floating nearby
    Best Quote: "I wanna go hoooommme..."

    A homesick Sandy wants to return to Texas, and SpongeBob attempts to throw her a surprise party to convince her to stay. To get her off the bus, SpongeBob and Patrick throw a series of jabs at her home state, leading to a chase scene that gives us one of the greatest memes the show has to offer. 

    The ending at the Krusty Krab, when Sandy realizes home is where people care about you, really warms the heart.

    The chase scene is an iconic meme moment:

    A four-panel meme featuring SpongeBob characters, contrasting a &#x27;mom&#x27;s authority&#x27; with &#x27;my argument&#x27;
    24. "Shanghaied" (Season 2, Episode 13)

    Patrick, SpongeBob, and Squidward staring at the Flying Dutchman&#x27;s ghostly figure in &quot;SpongeBob SquarePants&quot;
    Best Quote: "You're good! You're good! You're good!"

    In one of the more "out there" episodes, SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward find their way upon the Flying Dutchman's ship and are forced to join his ghostly crew. Between unsettling artwork from the "Fly of Despair," "Leedle-leedle-leedle-lee!", SpongeBob and Patrick's attempts to be scary, and the perfume department, "Shanghaied" is very underrated. 

    23. "Rock-a-Bye Bivalve" (Season 3, Episode 9)

    Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants in SpongeBob&#x27;s house, doing a silly walk with a vacuum and mop
    Best Quote: "OVERTIME!!??"

    In this episode, we see SpongeBob and Patrick rescue a baby scallop, and SpongeBob quickly finds out it isn't easy to be a parent. The montage of Patrick getting home from work, SpongeBob becoming increasingly tired ("Patrick, what about my break?"), and showing all the dirty diapers he has to change builds up to one of the best reveals in the series. 

    The face SpongeBob makes when he finds out Patrick has been watching TV all day at "work" gets me every time.

    SpongeBob SquarePants stands angry with wide eyes at night under the sea
    22. "As Seen On TV" (Season 3, Episode 7)

    SpongeBob SquarePants on the left with his arm around a fish character in a sharped suit, looking confident, with another fish character beside them looking surprised
    Best Quote: "The best time to wear a striped sweater is all the time."

    When Mr. Krabs films a commercial for the Krusty Krab that airs at 3:28 a.m., SpongeBob is convinced he's become an overnight celebrity. 

    The actual commercial is my favorite scene, but there are so many clever moments like "To My Tailfin," the "Striped Sweater" song, and Old Man Jenkins mistaking SpongeBob for a cereal box. The strength of this episode lies in the witty, more subtle humor.

    21. "Something Smells" (Season 2, Episode 1)

    SpongeBob SquarePants sitting, eating a sundae with a large smile
    Best Quote: "I'm ugly, and I'm proud!"

    After SpongeBob runs out of ice cream for his Sunday sundae, he resorts to a combination of ketchup and onions that gives him bad breath. When the citizens of Bikini Bottom flee his presence, SpongeBob is convinced it's because he's ugly. 

    The highlight of this episode is a toss-up between Patrick's ugly barnacle story and another highly meme-able moment:

    Deuueaugh!

    A fish reacting to a bad smell
    I can hear this picture.

    20. "No Free Rides" (Season 2, Episode 10)

    Mrs. Puff from SpongeBob SquarePants, looking surprised with a chart in the background
    Best Quote: "What I learned in boating school is blankity, blankity, blank!"

    Mrs. Puff (one of the most underrated characters) can't bear the thought of teaching SpongeBob another year after he fails his driving test by 594 points ("You need 600 to pass. You got six."). 

    The boating school episodes always hit hard, and "No Free Rides" is a stand-out. Between the opening driving test, extra credit, and the attempt to steal SpongeBob's new boat, this episode is full of laughs from beginning to end.

    19. "Arrgh!" (Season 1, Episode 17)

    Patrick Star, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Mr. Krabs standing together in Bikini Bottom
    Best Quote: "East? I thought you said 'weast'!"

    If you've ever been obsessed with a board game, you can relate to Mr. Krabs in this episode. When he becomes convinced "The Flying Dutchman's Treasure Hunt" game is actually a treasure map, he recruits SpongeBob and Patrick as his pirate crew.

    My favorite part of the episode is the initial start to their journey ("Only the captain says 'Arrgh'!") and trying to follow the map directions. The subtle humor, like Mr. Krabs plucking the leaf off the plant or SpongeBob finding out the treasure map is actually his game, makes this episode a re-watchable classic.

    18. "Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy III" (Season 2, Episode 11)

    Man Ray giving Patrick a wallet in a scene from SpongeBob SquarePants
    Best Quote: "It's not my wallet."

    While the first two Mermaid Man episodes focus on the dynamic duo, the third entry highlights their greatest nemesis. While babysitting the Mermalair, SpongeBob and Patrick are tricked by Man Ray to free him from a tarter sauce prison. 

    SpongeBob and Patrick's good-natured attempts to turn Man Ray away from a life of crime are hilarious, especially when Patrick drops his wallet. Fun fact: Man Ray was voiced by the legendary John Rhys Davies (Gimli in Lord of the Rings) until 2002. 

    17. "Wet Painters" (Season 3, Episode 10)

    SpongeBob and Patrick standing inside, SpongeBob holding a dollar, Patrick looking confused
    Best Quote: "We're not cavemen! We have technology!"

    Mr. Krabs recruits SpongeBob and Patrick on a super, secret assignment (painting the walls of his house), warning them the paint is permanent. Chaos ensues when a drop of paint splatters on Mr. Krabs' first dollar, and the attempts to remove it gave us some truly humorous moments. 

    16. "The Fry Cook Games" (Season 2, Episode 19)

    Patrick Star and SpongeBob SquarePants standing next to a ladder; SpongeBob has paint on his nose
    Best Quote: "My name's not RICK!"

    SpongeBob and Patrick compete against each other in The Fry Cook Games as the Krusty Krab and Chum Bucket vie for the gold medal. The different competitions, like the Deep Fry Pole Vault and Chocolate High-Dive, are clever and make this episode a really fun one to watch. Of course, the best moment is at the end: "You DO care!"

    15. "Help Wanted" (Season 1, Episode 1)

    SpongeBob in square pants holding a spatula with tomatoes and lettuce on a table
    Best Quote: "Do you smell it? That smell. A kind of smelly smell. The smelly smell that smells... smelly."

    How could the episode that started it all not make the list? We are introduced to our lovable crew as SpongeBob applies for a job at the Krusty Krab (much to Squidward's delight). 

    Though met with hesitation by Mr. Krabs, we see SpongeBob overcome obstacle after obstacle (including finding a hydro-dynamic spatula with port and starboard attachments and feeding an army of hungry anchovies). All in a day's work!

    Bonus points for the iconic "Tiptoe Through The Tulips" scene.

    14. "Krusty Krab Training Video" (Season 3, Episode 10)

    SpongeBob animation with phrase &quot;People Order Our Patties&quot; in bold letters
    Best Quote: "People Order Our Patties." (P.O.O.P.)

    The Krusty Krab Training Video does an excellent job parodying the training videos of the '80s and '90s (they are super fun to watch if you want to go down a YouTube rabbit hole). They played this episode a lot on TV, and I have never tired of it. The breaking-the-fourth-wall aspect really worked, and it is so entertaining. 

    13. "Sailor Mouth" (Season 2, Episode 18)

    Animated characters SpongeBob and Patrick playing with miniature versions of themselves on a game board
    Best Quote: "Lovely (dolphin sound) day we're having, isn't it?"

    SpongeBob and Patrick learn swear words (aka "sentence enhancers") and let loose on the town, using them in everyday conversation. This might be my choice for the funniest episode; I lose it when SpongeBob starts cursing over the intercom at the Krusty Krab or when the dice flip over to eels. Am I the only one who wanted to play "Eels and Escalators"?

    One day, I hope they release the uncensored version.

    12. "The Camping Episode" (Season 3, Episode 17)

    Squidward in a sombrero and dress, SpongeBob in a poncho, and Patrick under a spotlight at night
    Best Quote: "C-A-M-P-F-I-R-E S-O-N-G song!"

    Poor Squidward can't catch a break. After being roped into camping out with SpongeBob and Patrick (outside their houses, that is), Squidward tries to prove he is a wilderness expert. 

    This episode features one of the best songs in the show's history and some of the funniest dialogue as SpongeBob and Patrick teach Squidward how to avoid provoking a sea bear ("never, ever, screech like a chimpanzee!"). 

    11. "Opposite Day" (Season 1, Episode 9)

    SpongeBob SquarePants imitating Squidward, standing next to a painting with an real estate agent
    Best Quote: "I'm Squidward, I'm Squidward, Squidward, Squidward, Squidward."

    Some of the best episodes involve Squidward attempting to move out of the neighborhood. In "Opposite Day," he develops a scheme to convince SpongeBob and Patrick to be good neighbors for a day, just long enough to convince the real estate agent to sell his house.

    SpongeBob and Patrick take the concept of opposite day a bit too literally, pretending to be Squidward when the real estate agent comes and leading to a hilarious house tour. 

    The strength of this episode is the writers taking a simple concept and applying a high degree of wit to the dialogue. 

    Bonus points if you can recite SpongeBob's monologue:

    Patrick, SpongeBob in exercise gear, and Gary the snail in a scene from an animated show
    "I made my house a mess, which was making it clean, which made Squidward clean my yard, but that really means he's messing it up. But the opposite of clean is filth, which means filth is clean, that means Squidward is really making my yard a wreck, but I normally wreck my own yard which means, Squidward is being the opposite of Squidward which means he's SpongeBob!"

    10. "Squidville" (Season 2, Episode 6)

    Squidward from SpongeBob SquarePants standing in a grocery aisle, holding a jar and smiling
    Best Quote: "Are you Squidward now?"

    I've heard that you turn more into Squidward the older you get, but this episode shows he has some youthful spirit left in him. As Squidward becomes increasingly annoyed with SpongeBob and Patrick as neighbors, he moves to Tentacle Acres. After some time in paradise, including bike riding, dancing, clarinet playing, and "canned bread", he becomes dissatisfied, realizing he misses his old home.

    Not only does this episode have a great plot, but there are also some great life lessons. I also love episodes where Squidward realizes he under-appreciates SpongeBob, and this is a prime example. 

    9. "Sleepy Time" (Season 1, Episode 15)

    Squidward, Mr. Krabs, SpongeBob, and Sandy sitting at a table in SpongeBob SquarePants
    Best Quote: "Why have you stopped playing that wonderful music?"

    SpongeBob invades his friends' dreams, making this episode one of the most unique plots across the earlier seasons. Each dream is tailored to the different characters, with Patrick content to ride a kiddy ride over and over, Squidward performing a clarinet recital, Plankton taking over Bikini Bottom, and more. 

    The true magic comes when SpongeBob manages to screw up their dreams, with my favorite being Squidward and the King.

    8. "Idiot Box" (Season 3, Episode 4)

    SpongeBob SquarePants creating a rainbow with his hands, expressing happiness
    Best Quote: "Imaginaaaation!"

    SpongeBob and Patrick buy a brand-new television but promptly throw it away to play with the big box. Squidward can't seem to understand what's so special about a box but keeps hearing incredible noises coming from it that he can't explain. 

    There is a certain joy in watching this episode as an adult, and Squidward's pure happiness at the end is inspiring. This episode is a reminder you are never too old to use your imagination.

    7. "Club SpongeBob" (Season 3, Episode 2)

    SpongeBob sitting next to Squidward; Patrick watches
    Best Quote: "Praise the Magic Conch! (victory screech)"

    The sassiest conch shell of all time makes life miserable for Squidward when he, SpongeBob, and Patrick become trapped in the Kelp Forest. The antics of the shell elevate this episode to one of SpongeBob's finest. ("Can I have something to eat? No.") I also enjoy this episode because the food looks so appetizing. Some other highlights include the "Welcome to Our Club" song and "We gotta drop the load!"

    Bonus points if you rewatched it after high school English class and realized it parodies the "Lord of the Flies" conch shell.

    6. "Patty Hype" (Season 2, Episode 5)

    SpongeBob and Mr. Krabs stand behind a stall labeled &quot;Pretty Patties&quot; with colorful burger stacks
    Best Quote: "Purple is my favorite color!"

    SpongeBob's innovation leads to the invention of Pretty Patties, which takes Bikini Bottom by storm. After hearing SpongeBob has over 46,853 customers, Mr. Krabs tries to make a swap: the Krusty Krab for SpongeBob's Pretty Patties. Unfortunately, these patties have a side effect that reveals itself right after he takes over. 

    I loved this episode for its use of color; the earlier seasons of SpongeBob are underrated for the amount of detail in the artwork.

    5. "Squilliam Returns" (Season 3, Episode 8)

    Squilliam and SpongeBob at a table, a meal in front
    Best Quote: "Empty your mind of everything that doesn't have to do with fine dining. Fine dining and breathing."

    Squidward's high school nemesis is back, and Squidward can't help but try to one-up him, blurting out that he owns a 5-star restaurant. When Squilliam arranges to bring a group for dinner that night, Squidward enlists SpongeBob's help in transforming the Krusty Krab into Bikini Bottom's finest eating establishment. 

    The artwork in this episode is gorgeous, and it's fun to see Squilliam get his comeuppance (at least until everything falls apart in the end). Bonus points for the food; it looks delicious as well!

    4. "Rock Bottom" (Season 1, Episode 17)

    SpongeBob SquarePants standing confused in front of a bus stop at night
    Best Quote: "This isn't your average everyday darkness. This is... advanced darkness."

    If you've ever boarded the wrong bus, this episode is for you. SpongeBob and Patrick accidentally end up at Rock Bottom while coming home from their favorite amusement park, Glove World. Patrick accidentally leaves SpongeBob behind and is left to fend for himself as the night grows darker in the bus station. 

    SpongeBob's many failed attempts to catch the bus, the fish not understanding his accent, running after the bus at a 90-degree angle, and the glove candy dispenser are just a few of the cleverly written scenes. 

    3. "Pizza Delivery" (Season 1, Episode 5)

    Squidward watches SpongeBob happily deliver a pizza, holding the box under his arm
    Best Quote: "It's not just a boulder. It's a rock!"

    It's debatable, but this may be the most quotable SpongeBob episode ever. Between the boulder, the pioneers, and the Krusty Krab pizza song, "Pizza Delivery" is a treasure trove of fun moments.

    We are also shown one of the first times Squidward and SpongeBob's friendship evolves past Squidward's usual annoyance. "This one's on the HOUSE!"

    2. "Chocolate With Nuts" (Season 3, Episode 12)

    SpongeBob, Patrick at a table with drinks in a cartoon setting
    Best Quote: "WHAT? WHAT ARE THEY SELLING?"

    When I said it was debatable "Pizza Delivery" is the most quotable SpongeBob episode, it's because "Chocolate With Nuts" provides stiff competition. 

    The door-to-door interactions SpongeBob and Patrick have while attempting to sell chocolate bars are comedy gold. One of the most memorable scenes in the entire show is the hard-of-hearing fish and her daughter Mary. Try asking any millennial, "What are they selling?" and just see how they respond.

    That scene alone is enough to put this episode almost at the top of the list. In my opinion, the only better episode is...

    1. "Band Geeks" (Season 2, Episode 15)

    Animated character Squidward joyfully jumping
    Best Quote: "Is mayonnaise an instrument?"

    Could there be any other choice? "Band Geeks" is universally beloved by SpongeBob fans and has the highest IMDB rating of all episodes, close to a perfect 10. The ending scene was such a cultural moment that fans created an online petition with over 1 million signatures to try to get the song in the 2019 Super Bowl.

    In this episode, the citizens of Bikini Bottom come together to form a professional marching band under Squidward's leadership, and it does not go quite as planned. 

    "Band Geeks" truly has it all: a plethora of epic quotes, witty humor, iconic music, and above all, one of the only times we see Squidward truly happy. Sweet victory, indeed.

    Which is your all time favorite episode? Let me know in the comments below!