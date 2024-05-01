Coming home from school to watch SpongeBob was a major part of my childhood. Over the past 25 years, we've seen some truly hilarious and heartwarming episodes, complete with iconic quotes and memes that have traversed generations.
So, in honor of the show's 25th anniversary, I decided to rank the top 25 episodes of all time.
Let's start with some honorable mentions.
Honestly, the first few seasons of SpongeBob were so strong it would be easy to argue for any episode to make the top. Here are some that came thiiiis close to making the list:
• Ripped Pants (Season 1, Episode 2)
• Jellyfishing (Season 1, Episode 3)
• F.U.N. (Season 1, Episode 10)
• Walking Small (Season 1, Episode 18)
• Life of Crime (Season 2, Episode 7)
• Frankendoodle (Season 2, Episode 14)
• Krab Borg (Season 3, Episode 9)
• Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy V (Season 3, Episode 12)
• Mid-Life Crustacean (Season 3, Episode 15)
• Dunces and Dragons (Season 4, Episode 6)