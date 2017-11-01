This Is What You Eat When Everyone Is Starving

The death of four US soldiers in Niger last month put the spotlight on the west African country in a way that it has never experienced before. Already it seems like people's attention is beginning to fade as new catastrophes engulf the news cycle. That disaster took place in a tiny region in the northwest. But on the other side of the country, thousands of miles away in the southeastern city of Diffa, an entirely different tragedy is unfolding.

Nearly one in five people are victims of food insecurity in landlocked Niger, one of the poorest in the world. The reasons are both man-made and natural. The vast, largely agrarian country experiences a rainy season for only two months each year — and, with climate change causing havoc in weather patterns, even that is no longer a guarantee. Irregular and sporadic rainfall has led to four severe food crises in the last two decades.

Now the food crises have taken an even more menacing form, aggravated by the ongoing conflict inside the country as well as in three of its neighbors — Nigeria, Chad and Mali.

The most serious is northeastern Nigeria’s fight against Boko Haram militants, which has displaced tens of thousands in the Lake Chad region. The issue is starkly highlighted in Niger's southeastern city of Diffa, where some 300,000 people — refugees from Nigeria and internally displaced people (IDP) fleeing attacks from Boko Haram within Niger — are living in informal camps, many scattered along the only tarmac road in the region. An estimated three-quarters of Diffa’s population now depend entirely on humanitarian aid to survive. Security, food, water, and mental health care come mostly from NGOs.

Nearly a thousand miles west of Diffa, a lack of state resources has allowed another insurgency to balloon in recent years. According to the UN, armed groups have attacked local security forces at least 46 times since February 2016. Northwestern Niger, including the area that was the site of the Oct 4. attacks on US and Nigerien soldiers, is also host to tens of thousands of refugees from neighboring Mali.