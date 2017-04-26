Indian Women Revealed The Worst Things People Have Said About Their "Flaws"

Yukti Bhagchandani, a Mumbai-based mass media student, recently did a photo project for class in which women stated a frequent criticism they hear about their bodies. "Young women around me are always heard complaining about their tiny bodily flaws and how they thought they were so far from being perfect in terms of their physical attributes," Bhagchandani told BuzzFeed.

"This wasn’t as much a result of self-scrutiny than it was the result of the kind of insensitive comments that were thrown at them, most of the times, in a manner of jokes, and not by men alone.

Through this project, I wanted to put across the message that our reasons for being unhappy about our bodies are more trivial than we think and we must first really learn to be grateful for being given a full body," Bhagchandani added.