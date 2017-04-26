Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Big Stories
  4. Books
  5. Business
  6. Buzz
  7. Celebrity
  8. Community
  9. DIY
  10. Entertainment
  11. Food
  12. Geeky
  13. Health
  14. LGBT
  15. Life
  16. Music
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Politics
  20. Reader
  21. Rewind
  22. Science
  23. Sports
  24. Style
  25. Tech
  26. Travel
  27. Weddings
  28. World

Indian Women Revealed The Worst Things People Have Said About Their "Flaws"

"Hey, I agree that curves are in demand, but you don't need to develop extra ones out there."

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Yukti Bhagchandani, a Mumbai-based mass media student, recently did a photo project for class in which women stated a frequent criticism they hear about their bodies. "Young women around me are always heard complaining about their tiny bodily flaws and how they thought they were so far from being perfect in terms of their physical attributes," Bhagchandani told BuzzFeed.

"This wasn’t as much a result of self-scrutiny than it was the result of the kind of insensitive comments that were thrown at them, most of the times, in a manner of jokes, and not by men alone.

Through this project, I wanted to put across the message that our reasons for being unhappy about our bodies are more trivial than we think and we must first really learn to be grateful for being given a full body," Bhagchandani added.

1. "God, look at her laugh! Her stomach fat is shaking like jelly."

Yukti Bhagchandani

2. "Hey, I agree that curves are in demand, but you don't need to develop extra ones out there."

Yukti Bhagchandani

3. "I overheard them say, 'We wouldn't know if she's lying on her back or her stomach'."

Yukti Bhagchandani

4. "When I wore a headband to school for the first time, a friend from across the hall shouted out, 'Damn, your forehead is all that is visible in your entire face! You might want to cover that up with bangs'."

Yukti Bhagchandani

5. "My god, you resemble a raccoon more than a human with such dark circles under your eyes!"

Yukti Bhagchandani

6. "My first boyfriend cringed away from holding my right hand because of my birthmark."

Yukti Bhagchandani

7. "Hey there! What do you have stored in your camel hump?"

Yukti Bhagchandani

8. "I don't think you should buy a dress. It won't cover your flabby elephant thighs."

Yukti Bhagchandani

9. "They laughed and joked, 'She's from the labourers' clan'."

Yukti Bhagchandani

10. "Oh, I am not going to get playful with her. She's got 'heavy wrestler' arms!"

Yukti Bhagchandani

11. "Buy a closed shoe for your cracked, old looking feet."

Yukti Bhagchandani

12. "When I was in school and my friends saw my birthmark for the first time, they got scared and started gasping. I ran to the bathroom as soon as I reached home that day and put soap on it and kept rubbing it till my skin turned red."

Yukti Bhagchandani

13. "One day I broke my tooth and stopped opening my mouth to laugh. Another day, I stopped looking at my face in the mirror when someone saw my pimples and commented, 'Pimples are a sign of a dirty mind you know!'"

Yukti Bhagchandani

14. "First I was made fun of because I was fat. Later, because I lost weight and developed stretch marks."

Yukti Bhagchandani

Promoted by
Promoted by

Connect With India