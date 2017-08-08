 go to content

Sections

  1. Animals
  2. Audio
  3. Books
  4. Business
  5. Buzz
  6. Celebrity
  7. Community
  8. Entertainment
  9. Food
  10. Geeky
  11. Health
  12. Investigations
  13. LGBT
  14. Life
  15. Music
  16. Nifty
  17. Parents
  18. Podcasts
  19. Puzzles
  20. Politics
  21. Reader
  22. Rewind
  23. Science
  24. Sports
  25. Style
  26. Tech
  27. Travel
  28. Weddings
  29. World

Women Are Posting Night-Out Selfies After A Politician Said "Roaming At Night" Causes Stalking

After the Haryana BJP deputy president blamed Varnika Kundu in the Chandigarh stalking case, saying women shouldn't be allowed to "roam at night", women shut him down using the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

On August 4, 29-year-old Varnika Kundu filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police, stating that two men almost kidnapped her, after they followed her for nearly 30 minutes over 7 k.m.

Kundu first spoke about the incident in a Facebook post, that has since gone viral.
Facebook: VarnikaKundu

Kundu first spoke about the incident in a Facebook post, that has since gone viral.

The story has sparked national outrage, as one of the accused is Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala.

India Today

The investigation has been heavily criticised from the beginning, with the police changing their statements seemingly every hour.

India Today

After initially saying that one of the charges filed was kidnapping, they retracted their own statement later.

In addition, the cops have also retrieved CCTV footage from cameras that they claimed didn't exist earlier.
India Today

In addition, the cops have also retrieved CCTV footage from cameras that they claimed didn't exist earlier.

BJP MPs have added to the anger by shaming the woman, defaming her character, and citing that the case has no merit.

twitter.com

On Monday, Haryana BJP Deputy President Ramveer Bhatti decided to shame the woman more by asking "why she was roaming late at night".

"Parents must take care of their children... they shouldn't allow them to roam at night. Children should come home on time, why stay out at night?" he told CNN News 18.

In response, women from across the country have been tweeting pictures of themselves out at night, using the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.

Twitter: @queenpsays
Twitter: @divyaspandana

Twitter has seen a flood of pictures calling out the BJP for their archaic notions of what India should be in 2017.

Twitter: @HasibaAmin
Twitter: @PforPoorva

They reiterated that they will do as they please, irrespective of the fancies of regressive politicians.

Twitter: @Sharmistha_GK
Twitter: @NabakalpitaB

And mostly they've just been telling those who want to shackle women's rights to shove it.

twitter.com

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.

Contact Andre Borges at andre.borges@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by

Connect With India