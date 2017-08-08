Women Are Posting Night-Out Selfies After A Politician Said "Roaming At Night" Causes Stalking

On August 4, 29-year-old Varnika Kundu filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police, stating that two men almost kidnapped her, after they followed her for nearly 30 minutes over 7 k.m.
The story has sparked national outrage, as one of the accused is Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala.
The investigation has been heavily criticised from the beginning, with the police changing their statements seemingly every hour.
After initially saying that one of the charges filed was kidnapping, they retracted their own statement later.
BJP MPs have added to the anger by shaming the woman, defaming her character, and citing that the case has no merit.
On Monday, Haryana BJP Deputy President Ramveer Bhatti decided to shame the woman more by asking "why she was roaming late at night".
"Parents must take care of their children... they shouldn't allow them to roam at night. Children should come home on time, why stay out at night?" he told CNN News 18.
In response, women from across the country have been tweeting pictures of themselves out at night, using the hashtag #AintNoCinderella.
Twitter has seen a flood of pictures calling out the BJP for their archaic notions of what India should be in 2017.
They reiterated that they will do as they please, irrespective of the fancies of regressive politicians.
And mostly they've just been telling those who want to shackle women's rights to shove it.
