Women Are Posting Night-Out Selfies After A Politician Said "Roaming At Night" Causes Stalking

Share On more Share On more

Share On more Share On more

Kundu first spoke about the incident in a Facebook post , that has since gone viral.

On August 4, 29-year-old Varnika Kundu filed a complaint with the Chandigarh police, stating that two men almost kidnapped her, after they followed her for nearly 30 minutes over 7 k.m.

The story has sparked national outrage, as one of the accused is Vikas Barala, son of Haryana BJP President Subhash Barala.

The investigation has been heavily criticised from the beginning, with the police changing their statements seemingly every hour.

In addition, the cops have also retrieved CCTV footage from cameras that they claimed didn't exist earlier.

After initially saying that one of the charges filed was kidnapping, they retracted their own statement later.

BJP MPs have added to the anger by shaming the woman, defaming her character, and citing that the case has no merit.

On Monday, Haryana BJP Deputy President Ramveer Bhatti decided to shame the woman more by asking "why she was roaming late at night".

"Parents must take care of their children... they shouldn't allow them to roam at night. Children should come home on time, why stay out at night?" he told CNN News 18.