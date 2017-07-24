Sections

Piers Morgan Jeered At India Losing The Women's World Cup And Indian Twitter Unleashed Its Savagery

When will he learn.

Posted on
Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

Piers Morgan. A British journalist, television personality and most importantly Internet lurker, who lies in wait for any opportunity to troll.

Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

He has a stupid-ass habit of insulting India's performance at sporting events. First commenting on India's VICTORIES at the Olympics.

Twitter: @piersmorgan

To which the Indian internet (rightfully) unequivocally shut him the hell up.

Twitter: @search

Next, Morgan poked fun at Virender Sehwag's tweet about the whole incident.

Twitter: @piersmorgan

And almost a year later, Morgan is still at it, this time tweeting directly to Sehwag about India's loss yesterday to England at the 2017 Women's Cricket World Cup final.

Twitter: @piersmorgan

Well, Sehwag gave a fitting reply to the blabbering troll.

Twitter: @virendersehwag

And once again, Indian Twitter did not hold anything back.

Twitter: @piersmorgan

There was no dearth of people lashing out at Morgan for his comments about our glorious Indian cricket team.

Twitter: @piersmorgan

Tsk, tsk.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Warner Bros

Also, @Piers, India May Have Lost The World Cup, But The Women's Team Won So Much More

