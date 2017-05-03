Get Our App!
A Kolkata Woman Painted Marge Simpson’s Feminist Awakening And It’s Amazing

“I got tired of women like her having the tragedy of their lives taken for granted.”

Andre Borges
Andre Borges
BuzzFeed Staff, India

1. Kolkata-born and Perth-based graphic designer Soolagna Majumdar recently released an art project in which she reimagined The Simpsons’ matriarch Marge Simpson’s feminist awakening, with an anime and manga twist.

Soolagna Majumdar

2. Soolanga told BuzzFeed that her art generally explores large intangible emotions, seen through the lives of beings who exist despite the odds being against them.

Soolagna Majumdar

3. Her artwork showcases Marge as a liberated character rather than the suburban housewife that we’ve come to see her as.

Soolagna Majumdar

4. Soolagna’s art imagines a world in which Marge didn’t act as an ancillary to Homer. “It’s just that all those years of watching The Simpsons, the quiet tragedy of her existence just built up on its own. Really embedded itself in my psyche.”

Soolagna Majumdar

5. “I got tired of women like her [Marge] having the tragedy of their lives taken for granted. I wanted to explore a reality where the idea of her being truly happy and free could be attained.”

Soolagna Majumdar

6. Soolagna told BuzzFeed that the positive reactions her art has been getting was a pleasant surprise, and that there’s been a lot of support from friends and family.

Soolagna Majumdar

7. You can check out more of Soolagna’s work here.

Andre Borges is a social news reporter for BuzzFeed and is based in Mumbai.
