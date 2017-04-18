This Woman Crowdsourced What People Feel About Their Bodies, And Turned It Into Beautiful Artwork

6. And there are stories of people, revelling in their sexuality despite not feeling like the sexiest person in the room.

Indu Harikumar

“I had no idea how liberating sex can be until I met him. It is not like I had not had sex before. I have been quite adventurous since I was very young, but then I got married at the age of 22 and mellowed down. Since then, until three years ago, for about twelve years, the only person I slept with was my husband.

Now, I must add that I am neither a good looking, nor particularly sexy. I hate most parts of my body, especially my big breasts and flat butt, and believe I am ugly and fat – which I am. But he, with his fingers, his mouth, and his tongue transformed me. In that time I felt like the sexiest woman on earth. The affair continued after I returned and was followed up with naked selfies, butt shots and sexting. Months, and years passed. We met a few times, and each time he fucked me with the same passion and hunger. He sucked my nipples and licked my ass. And did many things that may be too graphic to mention but you get the drift.

This had an amazing effect on me. I started feeling beautiful and sexy, powerful and confident. I started refusing sex to the husband and masturbated and watched porn instead. I would send videos to G, but not let the husband touch me. In any case, his fucking me was only about himself and I on the other hand was getting greedier.”